IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s GT vs MI Eliminator match ft. Jasprit Bumrah

The IPL 2025 Eliminator will be played between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, May 30. The Mullanpur ground in Chandigarh will host this crucial contest.

MI and GT have faced each other twice in the league stage this season, with the Titans winning both encounters. They first faced off in Ahmedabad, where Gujarat won the game by 36 runs.

The reverse fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai saw Gujarat come out on top once again, winning a close encounter by three wickets. While they have lost their last two games coming into the playoffs, GT will take confidence from the fact that they have beaten Mumbai twice this year.

MI are also coming off a defeat in their last match. They will be under pressure as the fourth team to have qualified. However, having won the trophy five times, they are a team that knows how to perform in big games.

On that note, here are three players who could pick the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 Eliminator fixture.

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

GT pacer Mohammed Siraj has had a decent run with the ball this year. He is the third highest wicket-taker for his team, with 15 scalps from 14 matches at an average of 32.66 and an economy rate of 9.24.

Siraj has not been among the wickets in the last few games and is due a good run coming into the Eliminator. He will be a key asset in Mullanpur under lights with the new ball against the likes of Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow.

With his ability to bring the ball back into the right-handers, Siraj will back himself to come good in the powerplay and deliver a few early blows against a strong MI side in a high-pressure encounter.

#2 Prasidh Krishna

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

Prasidh Krishna has had a standout IPL 2025 with the ball. He has consistently been among the wickets and is the leading wicket-taker for GT this year. The pacer has bagged 23 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 18.91 and an economy rate of 7.90.

Even in their previous game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Prasidh Krishna returned with figures of 2/22 from his four overs, picking the wickets of Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis.

It will be important for him to continue picking wickets and bowl a match-winning spell against a power-packed MI batting line-up. Like Siraj, Prasidh will also have a key role to play in the powerplay.

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is among the biggest reasons for MI's solid comeback this season. After missing the first few games due to injury, he has been brilliant since his return. He is their second highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps from just 10 games at an average of 14.64 and an economy rate of 6.33.

In their previous game against PBKS as well, Bumrah bowled an impressive spell, returning with figures of 1/23 from four overs, dismissing Prabhsimran Singh. Given GT's dependence on Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill at the top, in the absence of Jos Buttler, it will be key to put pressure on the batters upfront.

Bumrah will have a massive role to play with the ball and will be expected to pick up wickets in the powerplay and push the opposition on the back-foot right-away.

