IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s LSG vs RCB match ft. Digvesh Rathi

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face each other in the final league match of the IPL 2025 season on Tuesday, May 27, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. RCB can secure their place in the Qualifier 1 with a win against LSG on Tuesday.

LSG faced Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous match and won by 33 runs. They posted a huge total of 235/2 on the board batting first and restricted Gujarat to 202/9 to win the contest.

On the other hand, RCB suffered a 42-run loss against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous match, which was also played in Lucknow. SRH posted a massive score of 231/6 while batting first. RCB looked like they were in the chase at one point, but eventually lost their way and were bowled out for 189.

Lucknow are placed seventh on the table with six wins and 12 points from 13 matches. They will want to finish the season on a high after failing to make the playoffs. Bengaluru are placed third with eight wins and 17 points from 13 games. A win here will give them a top-two finish, making it a crucial clash.

On that note, here are three players who could pick the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between LSG and RCB.

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has had a decent season with the ball. He has been among the wickets with 13 scalps from 11 matches at an average of 29.38 and an economy rate of 9.09.

He was expensive in their last match against SRH at the same venue and returned with figures of 1/43 from his four overs. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been inconsistent this season, his experience with the ball under pressure is still something RCB would bank on.

Against LSG in a must-win game to secure a spot in the top two, they will need their veteran pacer to use all his experience and deliver a match-winning spell with the ball against an explosive batting line-up.

#2 William O'Rourke

New Zealand v Australia - Men's 1st Test: Previews - Source: Getty

Coming in as a replacement for injured Mayank Yadav, LSG pacer William O'Rourke has been impressive in the two games he has played so far. The Kiwi quick has bagged four wickets at an average of 14.50 and an economy rate of 9.15.

In their last match against GT, O'Rourke bowled an exceptional spell, returning with figures of 3/27 from four overs, picking the wickets of Sai Sudharsan, Sherfane Rutherford, and Rahul Tewatia.

With his height and ability to generate bounce and seam movement, he could prove to be a threat to RCB's batters. Lucknow will hope for the young pacer to repeat his heroics from their last match.

#1 Digvesh Rathi

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi, who was suspended for one game, will be back for the game against RCB. He has been the find of the season for Lucknow, being their highest wicket-taker so far with 14 scalps from 12 games at an average of 28.07 and an economy rate of 8.18.

In the last game that he played against SRH, Digvesh picked up two wickets, giving away 37 runs in his four overs, dismissing Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

He has been in good form with the ball in his debut IPL season. As he returns against RCB, LSG will want him to be among the wickets once again.

