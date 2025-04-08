IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s PBKS vs CSK match ft. Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, April 8. The game will be played in Mullanpur and is a home game for Punjab.

In the previous game at this venue, Rajasthan Royals had scored 205/4 batting first. Punjab failed to chase down the total as Rajasthan bowled well and were restricted to 155/9.

Both teams have some solid batters in their ranks. The likes of Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera have been in top form for PBKS. Despite CSK's batters not quite delivering, they still have potential names in their line-up.

Both teams are coming off a defeat in their previous game. That said, their bowlers will have to step up in this contest, with both sides eyeing a victory. Punjab have two wins from three games while CSK have just one win and three defeats from four games.

On that note, here are three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 game between PBKS and CSK.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s PBKS vs CSK match

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has begun his IPL 2025 campaign well with the ball. He has picked up six wickets from three matches at an average of 19.00 and an economy rate of 9.50.

Against CSK's openers who have not quite clicked collectively so far, Arshdeep will be key for Punjab as he can swing the ball both ways and trouble them upfront with the new ball.

Punjab will need the left-arm pacer to continue picking up wickets and give them breakthroughs at the top against CSK, whose middle order has struggled when the top-order batters have failed to score and set a platform.

#2 Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 2024 Indian Premier League - Source: Getty

CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been a key player for them in their bowling attack. He has bowled brilliantly this season, picking up eight wickets from four games at an average of 15.00 and an economy rate of just 7.50.

In the previous game against Delhi Capitals, he returned with figures of 2/25 from four overs. Not only has he picked up wickets but has also been economical so far. Khaleel Ahmed has been the pillar of CSK's fast bowling attack.

Given his current form, ability to move the ball both ways and deliver in the powerplay, Khaleel will be expected to pick up wickets upfront once again against PBKS as Chennai are desperate for a win.

Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad has been a sensation for CSK with the ball this season. He is their leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps from four games at an average of 11.80 and an economy rate of 7.86.

Noor has been economical and has also been among the wickets, similar to what Khaleel has done. Against the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera who are in top form, Noor will have a crucial role to play with the ball.

Considering the previous game at this venue, CSK will need to take wickets quickly and restrict PBKS batters. Chennai have struggled chasing themselves and it will be vital for their bowlers to strike and keep the hosts to a chaseable total.

