IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s PBKS vs DC match ft. Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are up against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, May 8. The upcoming IPL 2025 clash will be played at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

The two teams are facing each other for the first time this season. PBKS are placed third on the table with 15 points. They have seven wins and three defeats from 11 matches. Punjab have done well as a unit with both the bat and the ball. The likes of Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen have been their key performers.

Delhi Capitals have six wins from 11 games and are at 13 points coming into this game. While they are still in the hunt to make the playoffs, a defeat here could further dent their chances, putting them under pressure. They have lost two out of their last three games, with the previous one being washed out.

Ahead of a crucial affair for both teams, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between PBKS and DC.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s PBKS vs DC match

#3 Marco Jansen

PBKS all-rounder Marco Jansen has quietly gone about his business with the ball this season. He has been effective and has picked up 11 wickets from as many games so far at an average of 28.90 and an economy rate of 8.79.

In their last game against LSG in Dharamsala, Marco Jansen returned with figures of 1/31 from his four overs and picked up the important wicket of Abdul Samad in his spell.

The tall left-arm seamer who is known to hit the deck hard could prove to be a threat for the Delhi Capitals' batters in this clash. Punjab will expect him to carry on his performance and deliver with the ball once again.

DC pacer Mitchell Starc is their leading wicket-taker so far this season with 14 scalps from 10 innings at an average of 26.14 and an economy rate of 10.16. Starc did not bowl in their last game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) as it was washed out.

However, in the game where he did against Kolkata Kight Riders (KKR), he was among the wickets, returning with figures of 3/43 from four overs, dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rovman Powell and Anukul Roy.

Against an aggressive opening pair of PBKS such as Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, followed by Shreyas Iyer, Starc's role with the new ball in the powerplay will be absolutely critical for Delhi. He will have to provide them with early breakthroughs at the top.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh continues to be their leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps from 10 innings so far at an average of 18.18 and an economy rate of 8.00. He has been a key factor to their success this season.

In their last game at Dharamsala, Arshdeep Singh put up a magnificent display with the ball. He picked up three wickets and gave away just 16 runs from his four overs. His wickets included all the top three LSG batters Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran.

As they prepare to face DC, the left-arm seamer will once again want to scalp wickets in the powerplay and get his team off to a solid start with the ball.

