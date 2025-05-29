IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s PBKS vs RCB match ft. Arshdeep Singh

The IPL 2025 playoffs will kick-off with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing each other in the first qualifier on Thursday, May 29. The crucial clash will be played in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

PBKS finished at the top of the points table with nine wins, four defeats, and 19 points from 14 matches. RCB finished second on the table with nine wins and 19 points as well, with the two teams being separated only on net run rate.

The two teams faced off twice in the league stage, with Punjab and Bengaluru winning once each. The last game between them was played in Mullanpur, the venue for the first qualifier on Thursday.

In that game, RCB restricted PBKS to just 157/6 from 20 overs after bowling first. They chased the target down comfortably in just 18.5 overs with seven wickets to spare.

Both teams will be eager to win on Thursday and seal their spot in the final. Ahead of the first qualifier, here are three players who could pick the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match:

#3 Krunal Pandya

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya has had his best-ever IPL season as a bowler in 2025. Krunal has bagged 15 scalps from 13 matches at an average of 23.46 and an economy rate of 8.58.

Pandya is also their second-highest wicket-taker this season, playing a massive role in their successful campaign and run to the playoffs. While he did not pick up a wicket in the last match, he bowled well, giving away just 14 runs from two overs.

When they last played PBKS earlier this season in Mullanpur, Krunal bowled a match-winning spell. He returned with figures of 2/25 from four overs, dismissing PBKS' in-form openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. It will be important for the experienced player to deliver with the ball once again and repeat his heroics.

#2 Harpreet Brar

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

PBKS spinner Harpreet Brar has been in top form with the ball in the limited opportunities he has received this season. The left-arm spinner has bagged 10 wickets in seven games at an average of 17.20 and an economy rate of 8.60.

Brar has picked up six wickets in his last three matches and will want to carry the same form into this crucial game. Moreover, Harpreet Brar bowled an impressive spell of 1/27 from four overs in Mullanpur when the two sides last met this season.

Brar has a successful record against RCB in the IPL historically. Against a power-packed batting line-up, the left-arm spinner will have a vital role to play with the ball.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

PBKS left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh is the leading wicket-taker for his side so far this season. He's bagged 18 scalps from 13 innings at an average of 23.00 and an economy rate of 8.56.

Arshdeep is in good touch coming into this contest. He bowled a match-winning spell of 2/28 from his four overs against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last match. He picked the big wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir.

When they last played RCB in Mullanpur this season, he had dismissed opener Phil Salt for just one run at the top. He will also have a key role to play against Virat Kohli and Salt as a left-arm seamer in the powerplay.

