IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RR vs GT match ft. Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals (RR) host Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, April 28. In their previous encounter this season, GT registered a 58-run win in Ahmedabad.
Batting first, Gujarat posted a huge total of 217/6 on the board. Their bowlers then stepped up, bundling Rajasthan out for just 159 runs in the end. GT have been impressive this season, having won six out of their eight matches. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 39 runs in their previous match.
As for RR, their campaign has not been as they would have wanted. They have managed to win just two matches this season and have faced seven defeats. Their last game that produced a result was against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which ended in an 11-run loss for them. KKR's last match against Punjab Kings was washed out.
Rajasthan will be eager to avenge their loss from the last time they met Gujarat. On that note, here are three players who could pick the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between RR and GT.
3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RR vs GT match
#3 Sandeep Sharma
RR pacer Sandeep Sharma is one of the most experienced players in their line-up this season. He has picked up eight wickets in nine matches so far at an average of 41 and an economy rate of 10.09.
While these numbers may not be as convincing, he bagged two wickets in the previous game against RCB, including the big scalps of Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar.
Against a solid batting line-up of GT with the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler, Sandeep Sharma's experience with the ball will be key for Rajasthan to restrict their opponents.
#2 Sai Kishore
GT spinner Sai Kishore has played a vital role in their successful campaign this year. He has picked up 12 wickets from eight matches at an average of 16.33 and an economy rate of 8.22.
Kishore was impressive in the last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He picked up the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer. Although he got only one wicket, he was economical, giving away only 19 runs from his three overs.
With a good Indian core of batters in the RR side who play spin well, Kishore's performance with the ball will be critical. He will aim to continue his fine run this season and be among the wickets once again in this match.
#1 Prasidh Krishna
GT pacer Prasidh Krishna has been at his best this season with the ball. He is the leading wicket-taker for his side with 16 scalps from eight games at an average of 14.12 and an economy rate of 7.29.
In the last match against KKR, Prasidh bowled a brilliant spell, giving away just 25 runs from his four overs, including two wickets of Ramandeep Singh and Moeen Ali.
Prasidh's solid run with the ball has played a key role in Gujarat's success so far this season. The pacer will be expected to continue picking up wickets as they aim to solidify their position in the top four and extend their dominant run.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS