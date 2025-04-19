IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RR vs LSG match ft. Digvesh Rathi

Rajasthan Royals (RR) host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match will be played on Saturday, April 19, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
RR have some power hitters such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, and Riyan Parag in their side. Meanwhile, LSG also have in-form and explosive batters such as Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant among others.
RR have played seven games so far and have won just two games with five defeats. Their last match ended in a Super Over defeat against Delhi Capitals. They will be eager to bounce back at home.
On the other hand, LSG have four wins from seven games with three defeats. After winning three games in a row, they lost their previous match against Chennai Super Kings. LSG will also aim to win this match and regain momentum.
With big names in the batting on both sides, bowlers will have a crucial role to play in this contest. Having said that, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between RR and LSG.
3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RR vs LSG match
#3 Ravi Bishnoi
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been among the wickets for LSG this season although he has been expensive. He has picked up eight wickets from seven games at an average of 34.87 and an economy rate of 10.73.
However, in their previous match against Chennai Super Kings, he was impressive with figures of 2/18 from three overs, including the wickets of Rahul Tripathi and Ravindra Jadeja.
Along with Digvesh Rathi, Bishnoi will have a vital role to play in the spin department against RR, who have a solid Indian batting line-up that has the potential to play spin well.
#2 Jofra Archer
RR pacer Jofra Archer has been impressive in patches with the ball this season. While he has been off color in some games, he has been impressive in some as well. He has bagged seven wickets from as many games at an average of 35 and an economy rate of 9.60.
In their previous game against Delhi Capitals, he returned with figures of 2/32 from four overs including the wickets of Jake Fraser-McGurk and KL Rahul. Archer will be keen to deliver in this match and carry his form.
With the likes of Pooran and Marsh at the top, Archer will have to pick up wickets in the powerplay to push LSG on the backfoot with some early in-roads in this clash.
#1 Digvesh Rathi
Digvesh Rathi has been among the go-to wicket-taking options for Rishabh Pant at LSG this season. The young spinner is showcasing his talent at the biggest stage and has been impressive as well.
He has bagged nine wickets from seven games at an average of 23.11 and an economy rate of 7.42. The 25-year-old was economical against Chennai Super Kings in the previous match and picked up the wicket of Vijay Shankar. He returned with figures of 1/23 from four overs.
Against a batting line-up like RR that has a strong Indian core in their batting as mentioned earlier, Digvesh will also have to be among the wickets and bowl well.
