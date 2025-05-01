IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RR vs MI match ft. Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Thursday, May 1. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will play host to this game between two former champions.

Ad

RR are in the bottom half of the points table and have struggled this season. However, they will be confident after their previous win over the Gujarat Titans (GT). Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a record-breaking century, while Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in top form with the bat.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians also have some top batters such as Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, and Suryakumar Yadav, among others, who have been in fine form recently.

Ad

Trending

With some key batters on both sides, it will be a test for the bowlers, who will have to be at their best. Both sides have won their last matches and will be confident. Rajasthan are in a must-win situation to stay in contention while Mumbai will look to strengthen their position in the top four.

That said, here are three players who could pick the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between RR and MI.

Ad

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RR vs MI match

#3 Jofra Archer

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

RR pacer Jofra Archer will have a massive role to play against a power-packed Mumbai Indians batting line-up in their clash in Jaipur. Archer has bowled well in patches this season but has not been consistent enough so far.

Ad

In the previous game against the Gujarat Titans (GT), he was expensive, giving away 49 runs from four overs despite having picked up the wicket of Rahul Tewatia. Overall, he has bagged 10 wickets from as many games at an average of 35.90 and an economy rate of 9.57.

The English pacer will have to bowl well in all phases of the game as Rajasthan will want to restrict Mumbai's batters if they are to win this match and stay alive in the tournament.

Ad

#2 Trent Boult

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

MI pacer Trent Boult may not have begun the tournament as well but has caught rhythm as the season has gone ahead. The left-arm quick impressed in the last game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), picking up three wickets and giving away just 20 runs from his four overs.

Ad

Boult is now the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai this season with 13 scalps from 10 games at an average of 23.69 and an economy rate of 8.55. Moreover, he has played for RR in the past and was with them recently from 2022 to 2024 before being released.

He will not only know the dynamics of the team but will also be used to the conditions, having played for them just last season as well. Therefore, Boult will be expected to deliver for Mumbai in this fixture.

Ad

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was at his very best in the last match against LSG. He picked up four wickets, giving away only 22 runs from his four overs, including the scalps of Aiden Markram, David Miller, Abdul Samad, and Avesh Khan.

Ad

Returning from injury and missing their first few matches, it has taken some time for Bumrah to get back to his flow. However, he has been impressive and his presence has reflected in a turnaround for MI as well, who have come back strongly after losing four out of their first five games.

Bumrah now has nine wickets from six games so far this season at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 7.50. Once again, he will be expected to be among the wickets against RR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More