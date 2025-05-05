IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s SRH vs DC match ft. Mitchell Starc

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) square off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The game is set to be played on Monday, May 5, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The last time these two sides played earlier this season, DC beat SRH by seven wickets. They bowled Hyderabad out for 163 and then chased it down in just 16 overs comfortably.

Hyderabad are in the bottom half of the table with just three wins and seven defeats from ten games and six points. Their previous game against Gujarat Titans (GT) resulted in a loss by 38 runs.

Delhi Capitals have lost both of their last two games and are fifth with 12 points. They have six wins from ten games and will be keen to bounce back with a win here. It will be a crucial match for DC to keep their hopes of making the playoffs alive.

As for SRH, their chances of qualifying from this stage are very slim but they will look to bounce back as well.

On that note, here are three players who could pick the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 clash.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s SRH vs DC

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav has gone wicketless in his last two games. In the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he gave away 27 runs from three overs without picking a wicket.

However, he is their second-highest wicket-taker this season with 12 scalps from ten games at an average of 21.91 and an economy rate of 6.74. Kuldeep will be keen to return among the wickets in this clash.

It is a must-win game for Delhi and against a hard-hitting SRH batting line-up, Kuldeep will have a vital role to play with the ball. While he has been economical, picking wickets will be crucial.

#2 Harshal Patel

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

SRH pacer Harshal Patel is their leading wicket-taker this season with 13 scalps from nine games at an average of 21.92 and an economy rate of 9.50. In the past few seasons, he has consistently been among the wickets with the ball in the IPL.

The right-arm pacer did not have a great outing in their last match against Gujarat Titans (GT), where he gave away 41 runs from three overs without picking a wicket. While he did not pick up a wicket when these two sides met earlier this season, he bowled well with figures of 0/17 from three overs.

Harshal being back among the wickets in this game against DC will be critical for SunRisers. Against some experienced batters in their line-up, his performance could be the game-changing aspect as well.

#1 Mitchell Starc

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

DC pacer Mitchell Starc is their leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps from ten games at an average of 26.14 and an economy rate of 10.16. Being the leader of the pace attack, Starc has done reasonably well so far.

While he was expensive in their previous game against KKR, he also picked up wickets, returning with figures of 3/43 from four overs. Starc's role with the ball, particularly upfront in the powerplay will be vital against SRH.

Moreover, Starc has gotten Hyderabad opener Travis Head out twice in the IPL in two meetings before this game. Head has scored only 10 runs from seven balls against Starc, getting dismissed twice.

