IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s SRH vs MI match ft. Jasprit Bumrah

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Wednesday, April 23. In the previous encounter between these teams this season, MI won by four wickets.
SRH's previous game was the aforementioned loss against Mumbai. They have lost five out of their seven games and are ninth on the table, only above Chennai Super Kings on net run-rate.
Meanwhile, after a slow start, MI have picked themselves up and head into this contest on the back of the three consecutive victories. In their last match, they beat Chennai by nine wickets. MI now have four wins and as many defeats from eight games.
Playing at home, SRH will want to avenge their loss from the previous meeting. However, it will be a challenging task against an in-form Mumbai side. On that note, here are three bowlers who could pick the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 encounter between these two teams:
3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s SRH vs MI match
#3 Harshal Patel
When SRH played MI at the Wankhede, pacer Harshal Patel returned with figures of 1/31 from his three overs. He was on the expensive side but picked up the wicket of Ryan Rickelton at the top.
So far, Harshal Patel has bagged nine wickets for Hyderabad from six matches this season at an average of 21.66 and an economy rate of 9.75. He is also the highest wicket-taker for his side.
As they face Mumbai once again, Harshal will be keen to improve his performance and come up with a better display. Against a solid batting line-up, he will have to be at his best and make effective use of his skills to pick wickets.
#2 Pat Cummins
SRH skipper Pat Cummins stood out for them with the ball in their previous meeting against MI. He not only picked wickets but was also economical, returning with figures of 3/26 from his four overs. He dismissed Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, and Suryakumar Yadav.
Cummins now has seven wickets from as many games this season at an average of 36 and an economy rate of 10.21. While these numbers may not be as impressive, he seems to be getting into his own.
The skipper is the second highest wicket-taker for SRH this season after Harshal Patel. He will be keen to lead from the front as they aim to avenge their previous defeat.
#1 Jasprit Bumrah
Ace MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah seems to be finding his rhythm slowly after his return to competitive cricket. In the previous match against Chennai, he was at his best, picking up two wickets and giving away just 25 runs from four overs, dismissing Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni.
Bumrah has four wickets from as many matches this season but has a decent average of 29.75 and an impressive economy rate of 7.43. When MI last played SRH earlier this season, Bumrah returned with figures of 1/21 from four overs.
While Hyderabad have a hard-hitting line-up of batters, they will have to be careful of Jasprit Bumrah, who will be high on confidence after a solid show with the ball coming into this contest.
