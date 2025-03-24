IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s DC vs LSG match ft. KL Rahul

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday, March 24. The match will be played in Visakhapatnam as the season moves into its third day.

Both the teams have never won the IPL trophy in the past. DC finished sixth last season with 14 points and fell short of making it to the top four due to their inferior net run-rate. On the other hand, LSG also had a similar story last season.

They also finished with 14 points but remained seventh on the table due to their net run-rate. The two teams will look to start fresh and have two new captains in Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant, respectively.

Both DC and LSG have some key batters who will be expected to deliver with the bat in this clash. That said, let us take a look at three such batters who could end up scoring the most runs in today's IPL 2025 fixture between the two teams.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s DC vs LSG match

#3 Jake Fraser-McGurk

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 2024 Indian Premier League - Source: Getty

Young Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk took everyone by storm last season, which was also his debut IPL season. Playing for DC, Fraser-McGurk slammed 330 runs from just nine matches at an average of 36.66 and a strike-rate of 234.04 with four half-centuries.

The 22-year-old has already played 70 T20s and has scored 1357 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 150.27 with nine half-centuries. His explosive hitting will once again make him a player to watch out for this season.

Moreover, as he opens the batting and plays with a high strike-rate in the powerplay, he could make the most of LSG's inexperienced and injury-hit bowling attack upfront. Delhi will bank on him to give them a fiery start in this match.

South Africa v New Zealand: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

South African batter David Miller is another explosive customer who will don the LSG colors this time in the IPL. Miller is known for his powerplay batting down the order and ability to play a big innings at the same time.

In the last three seasons, he played a key role for Gujarat Titans with the bat. Particularly in IPL 2024, he batted with a strike-rate of 151.07 across nine matches. Miller comes in on the back of a solid knock in the semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The left-hander smashed an unbeaten hundred (100*) against New Zealand off just 67 balls. LSG will need a senior player like Miller to fire this season and give them a good start in their first game against DC.

India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is coming fresh off having performed well in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He played a key role in India's triumph, particularly with crucial knocks in the semifinal and final.

Rahul was released by LSG after IPL 2024, where he scored 520 runs from 14 games at an average of 37.14 and a strike-rate of 136.12. He was then acquired by DC for ₹14 crore during the mega auction.

The right-hander brings immense experience with him and will be keen to start afresh with a new franchise. Being in good form and a positive mindset can help Rahul score plenty and at a good pace this season. He will be expected to start well and set the tone as the season progresses.

