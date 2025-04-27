IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s DC vs RCB match ft. Virat Kohli

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are up against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match will be played on Sunday, April 27.

This is their second meeting as the two teams earlier met in Bengaluru. Batting first in that game, RCB scored just 163/7 from their 20 overs. DC chased down the target in 17.5 overs in the end, going on to win the match by six wickets.

Delhi Capitals have some solid names in the line-up such as Abhishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs among others. Bengaluru also have in-form batters such as Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, along with the likes of Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar and Tim David.

As the two teams have solid batters, the bowlers will be challenged once again in this face-off. DC have six wins and 12 points from eight matches. Meanwhile, RCB also have six wins and 12 points from nine matches.

This is a crucial game for both sides. On that note, here are three players who could score the most runs in this IPL 2025 fixture.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s DC vs RCB match

#3 Devdutt Padikkal

RCB batter Devdutt Padikkal, who returned to his home franchise for the 2025 season, has redeemed himself after a couple of disappointing seasons previously. He has played a key role for the team at a crucial number three position this year.

Padikkal has scored back-to-back fifties coming into this game and is in solid form. He scored a quickfire 27-ball 50 in the last match against Rajasthan Royals. The left-hander has made 230 runs from eight innings at an average of 32.85 and a strike-rate of 156.46.

Padikkal has been impressive both at home and away this season. Bengaluru will expect him to carry his top form into this clash against DC as they aim to avenge their previous defeat from the season.

#2 KL Rahul

DC wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has been impressive this season with the bat. Rahul has also redeemed himself at a new franchise this year. He has scored 323 runs from seven innings at an average of 64.60 and a strike-rate of 153.80 with three half-centuries.

When these two sides last met, Rahul played a sensational knock against RCB, where he slammed an unbeaten 93 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to help his side finish the run-chase.

He is in good touch coming into this game as well. In their last outing against Lucknow Super Giants, he made an unbeaten 57 off 42 balls, playing an important role in another successful run-chase.

#1 Virat Kohli

Star RCB batter Virat Kohli has continued his form from the 2024 IPL season. He is the leading run-scorer for the team with 392 runs from nine innings at an average of 65.33 and a strike-rate of 144.11.

Moreover, he has been consistent, notching up five half-centuries from nine games, with all of them coming in a winning cause so far. In their previous game against Rajasthan Royals, he made 70 runs 42 balls.

Notably, four of his fifties have come playing away from home. Further, being a local Delhi boy, Kohli will be well aware of the conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he has played a lot of cricket in the past. In a familiar territory, Kohli will want to continue his top form with the bat against DC.

