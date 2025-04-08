IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s KKR vs LSG match ft. Quinton de Kock

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, April 8. The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will play host to this fixture.

The previous game in Kolkata saw the hosts KKR scoring 200/6 on the board batting first. With good batting conditions, it will be important for batters to make the most. However, as it is a day game, there might be turn on offer, bringing the spinners into play.

It will be crucial for both KKR and LSG's batters to apply themselves well, spend time in the middle and then look to score big. The hosts have played four games so far, winning two and losing two as well.

LSG have had a similar campaign coming into this game. They have played four matches and have two wins along with two losses. Both teams have won their previous matches and will be eager to build on the same.

Having said that, here are three players who could possibly score the most runs in this IPL 2025 fixture between Kolkata and Lucknow.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s KKR vs LSG match

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

KKR wicketkeeper-batter and opener Quinton de Kock has not been at his very best by his standards in IPL 2025 so far. From four games, he has scored 103 runs at an average of 34.33 and a strike-rate of 137.33.

The left-hander had one brilliant game though, where he slammed an unbeaten 97 against Rajasthan Royals. He struck eight fours and six maximums in his 61-ball knock in Guwahati.

With the home team looking for back-to-back wins, Quinton de Kock will have to put his failures from the last two games behind. That said, he could be due for another big innings against LSG.

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Mitchell Marsh performing with the bat has been a huge plus for LSG this season. The right-hander is their second-highest run-getter with 184 runs from four games at an average of 46.00 and a strike-rate of 185.85.

Marsh has also been consistent, scoring three half-centuries from four games so far. In their previous match against Mumbai Indians, he scored a 31-ball 60 including nine fours and two sixes while opening the batting.

Given his current form, Mitchell Marsh will once again have a crucial role to play with the bat against KKR. LSG will expect him to carry this form forward and be among the runs like he has this season.

#1 Nicholas Pooran

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Nicholas Pooran is LSG's leading run-scorer this season with 201 runs from four matches at an average of 50.25 and a strike-rate of 218.47. The left-hander has also scored two half-centuries from four games.

In LSG's previous game against MI, Pooran got out for just 12 runs off six balls. However, he struck a four and a six and maintained his positive and aggressive intent, which he has shown throughout so far.

They will want Pooran to leverage his form and take on KKR's bowling attack if they want to pose a threat and win this game. Pooran will also have a vital role to play along with Marsh in LSG's batting line-up.

