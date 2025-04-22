IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s LSG vs DC match ft. KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) meet Delhi Capitals (DC) once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, April 22. The fixture will be played in Lucknow at the Ekana Stadium.

LSG and DC met earlier this season in Visakhapatnam which was a high-scoring thriller. Batting first, Lucknow had posted a total of 209/8 on the board. At one stage in the chase, Delhi were down to 65/5. However, Ashutosh Sharma played a blinder (66 not out off 31 balls) to help them win with just one wicket to spare.

As they meet again, Lucknow will be keen to avenge their tough loss from the previous outing. Meanwhile, Delhi will aim to make it a double. LSG have five wins and three defeats from eight matches while their opponents for this game have five wins and two losses from seven matches.

It is expected to be an interesting clash as they meet again. On that note, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 encounter between LSG and DC.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s LSG vs DC match

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

DC batter Tristan Stubbs has played some impactful knocks for the team in the middle order this season. The right-hander has scored 183 runs from seven innings at an average of 61 and a strike-rate of 160.52.

In their last match against the Gujarat Titans, Stubbs played a crucial innings at the backend, scoring 31 runs off 21 balls, hitting two fours and a six at a strike-rate of 147.62.

With Delhi having lost their previous game against Gujarat, they will be keen to return to winning ways. Stubbs will be expected to play another fiery and quickfire knock down the order against LSG.

#2 Aiden Markram

2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v's Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

LSG opener Aiden Markram has played a vital role for the team with the bat. While Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh lead the run charts for them, Markram has made vital contributions as well.

He top-scored in their previous game against Rajasthan Royals. The right-hander made 66 runs off 45 balls, including five boundaries and three sixes at a strike-rate of 146.67.

Overall, Markram has made 274 runs from eight innings at an average of 34.25 and a strike-rate of 149.72 with three half-centuries. Against DC, he will be expected to carry his form from the last match and build on his performance opening the batting.

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

DC wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will be in the spotlight in this contest. He missed their first game against LSG but will be in action this time around. Notably, Rahul was the captain of Lucknow and was released after the 2024 season.

Therefore, recent history should make his face-off with his former team exciting to watch. Moreover, having played there for quite some time and knowing the conditions, Rahul will be confident of scoring as well.

In the previous game against Gujarat, he got off to a start, making 28 runs off just 14 balls but failed to convert it into a big score. He has scored 266 runs from six matches this season at an average of 53.20 and a strike-rate of 158.33 with two half-centuries, displaying fine form.

