IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s LSG vs GT match ft. Nicholas Pooran

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The game will be played on Saturday, April 12.

LSG come into this contest on the back of two consecutive wins against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They have had a decent campaign so far, with three wins from five games.

On the other hand, GT have been unstoppable as they head into this contest as table toppers. They beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 58 runs in their last match. The Titans have won four consecutive games after a loss in their campaign opener and are in a solid position, with eight points from five games.

Both teams have firepower in their batting and have some top and in-form batters. It will therefore be an exciting clash to witness. Both sides will look to continue their winning run, making this an intense battle.

That said, here is a look at the three players who could end up scoring the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between LSG and GT.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s LSG vs GT match

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Although Mitchell Marsh is playing this IPL purely as a batter, he has added immense value to LSG's campaign. He is in top form and is their second-highest run-getter with 265 runs from five games at an average of 53.00 and a strike-rate of 180.27.

Marsh has been remarkably consistent with four half-centuries from five games. In their previous game against KKR, he struck a 48-ball 81, including six fours and five sixes, at a strike-rate of 168.75.

Marsh has been explosive at the top with the bat for Lucknow. As they face a stern test against GT, who have a solid pace attack, it will be crucial for him to fire upfront and take their bowlers on.

#2 Sai Sudharsan

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Sai Sudharsan has been another star performer this IPL season. The GT opener has been consistent, scoring 273 runs from five games at an average of 54.60 and a strike-rate of 151.66.

Sudharsan has scored three fifties from five games. After a rare failure against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where he made just five runs, the left-hander came back strongly with a 53-ball 82 against RR.

His knock included eight fours and three sixes. As GT look to continue their dominance and remain at the top, they will expect Sai Sushardan to keep plundering runs and come good against an in-form LSG side.

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

LSG's Nicholas Pooran is also in magnificent form in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The destructive batter has scored 288 runs from five matches at an average of 72.00 and a strike-rate of 225.00.

Pooran has also been consistent and has three half-centuries to his name so far. Along with Marsh, Pooran also fired with the bat in their previous game. He smacked an unbeaten 87 off just 36 balls, hitting seven fours and eight sixes with a strike-rate of 241.67.

The left-hander has been the pillar of their batting besides Marsh at the top. Against an in-form GT side, LSG will bank on Pooran to take the attack to their bowlers if they have to bring them down.

