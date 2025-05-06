IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s MI vs GT match ft. Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians (MI) host Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, in their upcoming IPL 2025 clash. The game is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, May 6.

MI have played 11 matches and have seven wins with four defeats, gathering 14 points. They are in red-hot form at the moment, having won their last six matches. Their previous game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) resulted in a thumping 100-run victory.

On the other hand, GT also have 14 points and have played a game lesser than Mumbai. They have seven wins and three losses from 10 matches. The last game they played against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), resulted in a 38-run win.

It is set to be a thrilling battle, with both the teams coming on the back of wins. However, it will be a challenge for GT to break MI's six-match winning streak, that too playing at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

Keeping the playoffs in mind, this is a vital game for their side. That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 fixture.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s MI vs GT match

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

MI opener Ryan Rickelton has been in great form with the bat in recent times. In their previous outing against Rajasthan Royals, the left-hander slammed a 38-ball 61, hitting seven boundaries and three sixes at a strike-rate of 160.53.

Rickelton has played a key role in their turnaround this season. He has scored 334 runs from 11 games at an average of 33.40 and a strike-rate of 153.91 with three half-centuries. He is also their second-highest run-getter so far this season.

As Mumbai aim to carry on their winning run and further solidify their position on the points table, they will want Rickelton to build on his performance with the bat from the previous game.

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

GT wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has also been in excellent form with the bat this season. He has scored 470 runs from 10 games at an average of 78.33 and a strike-rate of 169.06 with five half-centuries.

In the last match against SunRisers Hyderabad, Buttler made 64 runs off 37 balls including three boundaries and four sixes at a strike-rate of 172.97. With the likes of Sai Sudharsan and skipper Shubman Gill scoring consistently, Buttler also scoring runs has been a huge strength for Gujarat.

The right-hander has played for MI in the past and will be aware of the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium. Buttler firing and continuing his bright form with the bat will be vital if they have to beat an in-form Mumbai side.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

Star MI batter Suryakumar Yadav has been in stellar form with the bat this season. He has played a massive role in their turnaround and has stood up as a senior player in the side.

The right-hander has plundered 475 runs from 11 games at an average of 67.85 with a strike-rate of 172.72 including three half-centuries. In the previous game against SRH as well, he smashed an unbeaten 23-ball 48, hitting four boundaries and three sixes at a strike-rate of 208.7.

Suryakumar Yadav's form will be crucial for Mumbai, particularly playing at home against GT, who have a solid bowling attack with the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan, and Sai Kishore.

