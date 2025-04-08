IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s PBKS vs CSK match ft. Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, April 8. The fixture will be a home game for Punjab, and will be played in Mullanpur.

Ad

PBKS have made a good start to their campaign this season, winning their first two games. However, they suffered their first defeat of the season against Rajasthan Royals in their previous game, which was played at home.

On the other hand, CSK have struggled in IPL 2025 so far. They began with a win over the Mumbai Indians, but have lost all of their last three games against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals.

Ad

Trending

PBKS will want to register their first win at home and return to winning ways. Meanwhile, this is a crucial clash for CSK, who will be desperate for a win. That said, here are three batters who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 clash between PBKS and CSK.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s PBKS vs CSK match

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

After being out for three games, Devon Conway finally made it to CSK's playing 11 in their game against Delhi Capitals. He scored just 13 runs off 14 balls, and will look to make the most of the opportunity against PBKS.

Ad

He missed the 2024 season but was exceptional for CSK in 2023. The left-hander had scored 672 runs from 16 matches at an average of 51.69 and a strike-rate of 139.70, with six half-centuries.

For Chennai to turn things around, it will be important for them to get a good start at the top in the batting. And thus Devon Conway will be expected to fire and get going with the bat upfront.

#2 Nehal Wadhera

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Young Nehal Wadhera has been batting well for PBKS in IPL 2025. He has just played two games so far but has been impressive with 105 runs from two games at a strike-rate of 159.09.

Ad

In the previous game against Rajasthan Royals, Nehal Wadhera struck a 41-ball 62, hitting four boundaries and three sixes. With Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell not quite at their best in the middle order, Wadhera has been key for them.

He will be keen to continue his form against CSK as the hosts aim for their first win at home this season.

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer has been in top form for the team, leading from the front. The right-hander is their leading run-scorer with 159 runs from three matches at a strike-rate of 206.49.

Ad

Shreyas Iyer has also scored two half-centuries in three games. In the previous game, while he got out for ten runs, he batted with the same intent, hitting two fours in a five-ball stay.

Since the 2025 Champions Trophy, Shreyas Iyer has been batting exceptionally well and the same is reflecting in the IPL 2025 season as well. PBKS will want their skipper to keep batting the way he has as they prepare to take on CSK at home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More