IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s PBKS vs LSG match ft. Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, May 4, in their IPL 2025 clash. The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala will play host to this encounter.

The two teams played each other earlier this season at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, where PBKS registered an eight-wicket win. Lucknow scored 171/7 batting first and Punjab chased it down comfortably in just 16.2 overs to win the game.

Punjab have six wins and three defeats from 10 games, gathering 13 points so far this season. On the other hand, LSG have five wins and as many losses from 10 games with 10 points.

This is an important fixture for both teams who are in contention to make the playoffs. Punjab are coming off a victory in their last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while Lucknow faced a defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI).

That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 game between PBKS and LSG.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s PBKS vs LSG match

2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v's Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

Nicholas Pooran is the leading run-getter for LSG this season. He has scored 404 runs from 10 games at an average of 44.88 and a strike-rate of 203.01 with four half-centuries against his name.

Pooran got off to a decent start in their previous game against Mumbai Indians but failed to convert it into a substantial score. He made 27 runs off 15 balls, hitting a four and three sixes at a strike-rate of 180.

The left-hander will be keen to continue his fine form with the bat this season in an important game against PBKS. Him firing at the top will be key for Lucknow, who will want to bounce back from their previous defeat as well.

#2 Prabhsimran Singh

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh has been impressive with the bat this season, showcasing his potential at the top of the order. He has scored 346 runs from 10 innings at an average of 34.60 and a strike-rate of 165.55 with three half-centuries.

In their last outing against the Chennai Super Kings, he made 54 runs off 36 balls, smashing five boundaries and three sixes at a strike-rate of 150, playing a vital knock in a big run-chase at the Chepauk.

The young opener will be keen to carry forward his form from the previous game and get Punjab off to another solid start at the top against LSG in their home match. His scoring upfront will be crucial for Punjab.

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer has been in magnificent form as a skipper and with the bat as well, playing an instrumental role in his side's success so far. He played a brilliant knock in their last match against CSK, scoring 72 runs off 41 balls with five boundaries and four maximums at a strike-rate of 175.61.

With 360 runs from 10 innings at an average of 51.42 and a strike-rate of 180.90, Shreyas is the leading run-scorer for Punjab this season. The right-hander has also slammed four half-centuries.

His confidence will be high after the performance in the previous match. Knowing the importance of the game against LSG, Shreyas will be determined to lead from the front and deliver.

