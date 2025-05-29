IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s PBKS vs RCB match ft. Virat Kohli

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face off in the first game of the IPL 2025 playoffs. The two teams will battle it out in the first qualifier on Thursday, May 29, in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
PBKS beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in their final league stage match to seal their spot at the top of the points table. They chased down a target of 185 runs in just 18.3 overs. Punjab secured nine wins and 19 points from 14 matches with a net run rate of 0.372.
On the other hand, RCB defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a thrilling contest in their final league stage match by six wickets. Bengaluru chased down a mammoth target of 228 in just 18.4 overs to seal their spot in the top two. They finished with nine wins and 19 points from 14 matches with a net run rate of 0.301.
The winner of this clash will go straight to the final, while the loser will have another opportunity to make the final by playing the second qualifier. Here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between PBKS and RCB.
#3 Phil Salt
RCB opener Phil Salt comes into this game on the back of some fine form in the last two matches. In their 13th match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) he smashed 62 runs off just 32 balls. Against LSG, Salt played an important cameo, making 30 runs off just 19 balls.
So far this season, Phil Salt has scored 331 runs from 11 matches at an average of 30.09 and a strike-rate of 171.50 with three half-centuries. His performance will be vital for Bengaluru on Thursday.
RCB will want Salt to get them off to another explosive start in the powerplay and carry his current form in a massive game against PBKS in the IPL 2025 playoffs.
#2 Priyansh Arya
Young PBKS opener Priyansh Arya has been incredibly impressive this season. He is their third-highest run-scorer this season with 424 runs from 14 matches at an average of 30.28 and a strike-rate of 183.54 with a century and two half-centuries.
In their final league stage game against Mumbai, Priyansh Arya played a brilliant knock at the top. He smashed 62 runs off just 35 balls, including nine boundaries and two sixes at a strike-rate of 177.14.
It will be crucial for the young opener to carry his form into the all-important game against RCB. Priyansh will have to fire at the top and set the platform for them, whether they are chasing or batting first.
#1 Virat Kohli
Star RCB opener Virat Kohli has been in magnificent form this season, leading the charge with the bat for his side once again. He is their highest run-scorer with 602 runs from 13 matches at an average of 60.20 and a strike-rate of 147.91.
He has scored eight half-centuries this season with all of them coming in a winning cause, displaying his consistency and red-hot form with the bat. He scored a fifty in their last match against LSG as well.
When they last played PBKS earlier this season in Mullanpur, Kohli scored a match-winning half-century. He remained unbeaten on 73 off 54 balls, hitting seven boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 135.19.
