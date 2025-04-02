IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RCB vs GT match ft. Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in their IPL 2025 clash. The match is set to be played on Wednesday, April 2.

RCB have begun their IPL 2025 campaign on a solid note with two wins from as many games. They first beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens and then the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk. With four points and a net run-rate of +2.27, they are at the top of the table as well.

Gujarat Titans suffered a 11-run loss in their opening game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, they bounced back with a 36-run victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI).

This is RCB's first home game of the season and is expected to be a high-scoring affair given the traditional nature of the wicket in Bengaluru. Moreover, both teams have some solid batters and big names in their ranks.

Having said that, here are three batters who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between RCB and GT.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RCB vs GT match

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

RCB captain Rajat Patidar impressed last season with 395 runs at a strike-rate of 177.13. This season, he has started just from where he left off last year and captaincy does not seem to have affected his batting.

Against KKR, he smashed a quickfire 34 off just 16 balls including five fours and a six. In their next game against CSK, he led from the front, scoring 51 runs off just 32 balls with four boundaries and three sixes.

Rajat Patidar has been in great touch and has played some terrific shots as well. With a small ground in Bengaluru and familiarity of conditions, the home team captain is expected to carry on his fine show with the bat.

#2 Sai Sudharsan

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Sai Sudharsan has been in blistering form for the Gujarat Titans this season. The left-handed opener has scored 137 runs from just two games at an average of 68.50 and a strike-rate of 167.07 with two half-centuries.

He scored a 41-ball 74 against Punjab Kings with five fours and six maximums while he struck a 41-ball 63 against Mumbai Indians with four boundaries and two sixes.

The conditions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will definitely suit Sai Sudharsan and given the form that he is in, Gujarat will bank on him to produce another top innings against RCB in this clash.

India-IPL T20 - Source: Getty

Star RCB batter Virat Kohli is certainly expected to score in Bengaluru. It has been a venue where he has plundered tons of runs over the years in the IPL.

Kohli began the season with an unbeaten half-century against KKR, where he scored 59 not out off 36 balls at a strike-rate of 163.89. He struggled in the next game against CSK, where he could only score 31 runs off 30 balls including a couple of fours and a six.

However, playing at home should give him confidence and with the team doing well, Kohli will be motivated to bring out his best as RCB aim to keep their winning momentum going.

