IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RCB vs KKR match ft. Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the IPL 2025 season is all set to resume. The tournament was suspended temporarily for a week but restarts with the two teams playing each other on Saturday, May 17, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Before the temporary halt, RCB had won their last four games, including a thrilling win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game at home. They have eight wins, three defeats, and 16 points from 11 matches so far. A win against Kolkata will ensure their spot in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, defending champions KKR have not had the best of campaigns this season. They have struggled for consistency, winning only five out of their 12 matches. With 11 points at the moment, wins in both their matches can only take them to 15 points, which may not ensure them of a spot in the playoffs.

Ahead of the restart and a crucial game for both teams, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 clash between RCB and KKR.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be keen to make an impression as the IPL 2025 season returns. With KKR likely to miss Quinton de Kock at the top, this comes as an opportunity for Gurbaz.

When they played their last game against CSK, he scored just 11 runs off nine balls but looked in good touch as he hit a four and a six. He has played five games this season and has failed to fire, scoring only 74 runs at a strike-rate of 139.62.

However, with RCB set to miss Josh Hazlewood, Gurbaz will fancy himself to take the attack to the opposition in the powerplay. He comes with immense T20 experience, having played 216 matches and accumulating 5128 runs at a strike-rate of 146.26 with two hundreds and 31 fifties.

#2 Ajinkya Rahane

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane will be eager to lead from the front as captain and with the bat in an important game against RCB. Rahane is the leading run-getter for KKR so far this season.

He has scored 375 runs from 11 innings at an average of 37.50 and a strike-rate of 146.48. Rahane has also notched up three half-centuries. In their last match against CSK before the temporary suspension, the right-hander played a decent knock.

He made 48 runs off 33 balls, missing out on another fifty. His innings included four boundaries and a couple of sixes at a strike-rate of 145.45. He will be keen to replicate this performance and better the same when they face RCB in Bengaluru.

Star RCB batter Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter for the team this season. He has scored 505 runs already from 11 matches at an average of 63.12 and a strike-rate of 143.46.

Before the break, Kohli showcased tremendous form for RCB, scoring seven half-centuries, with all of them coming in a winning cause as well. In their last match against CSK at home, he slammed a half-century, scoring 62 runs off just 33 balls, hitting five boundaries and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 187.87.

His form at the top has been crucial for the team and they will want him to carry on from where he left before the temporary suspension. Kohli firing at the top will be key as they look to seal their playoffs spot with a win over KKR in this match.

