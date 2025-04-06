IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s SRH vs GT match ft. Sai Sudharsan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host Gujarat Titans (GT) in Hyderabad for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The fixture is set to be played on Sunday, April 6, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Coming into this game, SRH have lost three consecutive games and are under immense pressure. After an opening win against Rajasthan Royals, they have suffered defeats against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans lost their first match against Punjab Kings. However, they bounced back with strong wins against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. GT are in form coming into this game and will look to continue building on the momentum against a struggling SRH side.

Both teams are packed with some power-hitters and skilful batters who will be in the limelight as the two sides take each other on. Having said that, here are three batters who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 clash between SRH and GT.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s SRH vs GT match

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Travis Head started the season on a brilliant note with a half-century in the first three games for SRH. He batted well and scored consistently in the three games but failed to get going in their previous game against Kolkata, where he was dismissed for four runs off two balls.

Head has scored 140 runs from four games ahead of this match at an average of 35.00 and a strike-rate of 191.78. With their batting failing in the past three games, the responsibility now increases on Head to fire at the top.

Particularly against GT and playing at home, the left-hander will have to bring out his top game with the bat for Hyderabad to return to winning ways, which they desperately need to do.

#2 Jos Buttler

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has been in fine form for Gujarat Titans so far this season. He is their second-highest run-getter with 166 runs from three games at an average of 83.00 and a strike-rate of 172.91 with two half-centuries as well.

In their previous game against Bengaluru, Buttler smashed an unbeaten 73 off just 39 balls at a strike-rate of 187.18, helping them chase down 170 runs in ease with eight wickets to spare.

GT are on a roll with two consecutive victories and for them to continue their winning run against SRH, it will be important for Buttler to continue scoring at the top like he has this season.

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

GT batter Sai Sudharsan has established himself as the epitome of consistency. The left-hander has been scoring runs since his IPL debut. He has already scored 186 runs from three games this season at an average of 62.00 and a strike-rate of 157.62 with two half-centuries.

In the last match against Bengaluru, Sai Sudharsan set the tone for the chase upfront with his calculated knock of 49 from 36 balls including seven fours and a six. He narrowly missed out on another well-deserved fifty.

Given the way he has been batting, Sudharsan is expected to put up another solid performance with the bat against SRH in Hyderabad. It will be surprising if he fails to perform well going by his current form.

