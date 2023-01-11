IPL: 3 MS Dhoni records that may never be broken

MS Dhoni's record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is truly remarkable, leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a record 11 playoff appearances and four championships.

Dhoni has been CSK captain since the very first edition of the IPL, and despite a brief hiatus when Ravindra Jadeja was elected as skipper, continues to lead the team to new heights.

Not only has he been a successful leader, but Dhoni has also been a consistent performer on the field. In his 234 IPL games, he has scored 4,978 runs at an average of 39.20, with 24 half-centuries to his name. He is truly at the heart of CSK and continues to be a vital player for the team.

Although Captain Cool has plenty of records to his name, in this article, we will take a look at the top three MS Dhoni records that are not likely to be broken anytime soon.

3 MS Dhoni's records which are almost impossible to break

3. Most sixes in the 20th over

Some players may be hesitant to take risks and may adjust their strategies to avoid losing their spot in the team. However, MS Dhoni is not one of those players. He maintains an aggressive mindset and confidently takes on opposing bowlers. This mindset is also evident in his approach to batting, where he brings his best game in critical moments, relying on his experience and self-belief to deliver results.

Dhoni's ability to perform under pressure is evident in the sixes he hit in the final overs of an innings. So far in the IPL, he has hit 52 sixes in the 20th over, the most by any player in the league's history.

The closest players to Dhoni are Kieron Pollard (33) and Ravindra Jadeja (26). This statistic illustrates the level of impact he has on a game, especially at the end of an innings, and how he can turn the tide of a match in his team's favor.

2. 50s in five different batting positions

It is not common for a batter to excel while playing at different positions in any format of the game, as it requires a unique set of skills to effectively gauge the current situation of the game, one's own strengths and weaknesses, and the ability to adapt to various scenarios.

MS Dhoni, however, has proven himself to be an exception to this norm, particularly in the IPL. Since 2008, he has played in every batting position from No. 3 to No. 7 for CSK. He has achieved an impressive batting average of 30 or higher in every position, with his highest average of 47.54 coming at the number five position. His highest score in the tournament, 84*, came while batting at number six.

It is rare for a player to both have the opportunity and possess the skill to bat at every position, but Dhoni has demonstrated his exceptional talents by successfully achieving this challenge in the IPL. He has hit half-centuries in all positions, with a total of 24 throughout his IPL career.

1. Most matches as a skipper

The team's success, along with MS Dhoni's charismatic leadership, made CSK a favorite among fans. The Ranchi man's dedication to the team is exemplified by the fact that he has only missed one match for CSK, in 2019, due to a fever. He has now played 210 games as a captain for CSK, the most by any player in the IPL.

Other leading captains include Rohit Sharma, with 143 games as Mumbai Indians captain, and Virat Kohli, with 140 games as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

MS Dhoni's captaincy, dedication and leadership have been instrumental in the success of CSK and have cemented his status as one of the greatest leaders in the history of the IPL.

