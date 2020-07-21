IPL: 3 players MI have groomed for the Indian cricket team

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most decorated team in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Led by the calm and composed Rohit Sharma, they have won the IPL crown four times.

IPL players MI have groomed for Indian cricket

We've always recognised & groomed young talent! Let's welcome Kulwant Khejroliya to #MI, who we've bought for INR 10 Lakhs. #IPLAuction https://t.co/qBIFWx3Ksd — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 20, 2017

In the process, MI have played a major role in the rise of many young players.

Cricketers like Mayank Markande and Rahul Chahar burst onto the national scene after their performances for the side in the IPL, while all-rounder Krunal Pandya made his debut for India after a couple of excellent seasons in the world's most prestigious franchise league.

In this article, we take a look at 3 players who owe their Indian careers to the Mumbai Indians.

Honourable Mentions: Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya

#3 Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu played for MI for 8 years in the IPL before shifting to the Chennai Super Kings

Ambati Rayudu hasn't had the most storied international career, but the middle-order batsman was part of the Indian team for the 2015 World Cup and has played many a good knock for the national side.

After his career was damaged by his participation in the rebel Indian Cricket League, he redeemed himself with consistent (and highly underrated) performances for MI in the IPL. In 114 games for the Maharashtra franchise, Rayudu scored 2,416 runs with 14 fifties to his name.

The right-hander made his debut for India in 2013 against Zimbabwe, 3 years after his IPL debut. Rayudu averages around 47 after 55 ODIs for the country, and has scored 3 centuries and 10 fifties.

Although the 34-year-old currently doesn't feature for India, he owes a large part of his international career to MI, for they groomed him to become the player he is.