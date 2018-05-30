IPL: 3 players that franchises cannot afford to keep anymore

The price tags of these under-performers are way too high for the results they have produced.

Atharva Apte ANALYST 30 May 2018, 11:41 IST

Stokes' stint with the RR was a bitter disappointment

Price tags play a big role in deciding a cricketer's future in the IPL with the franchise. Over the years, we have seen that franchises are willing to go for broke to pick a star player. Not surprisingly, the franchises would expect much more than just 'decent performances' after spending more than 10 crores on a player.

Because of the competition, the franchises are intolerant to poor performances and don't hesitate in axing a player after a brief period of a lean patch. In the past, noted players like Yuvraj Singh (RCB and DD) and Glenn Maxwell (MI) have found themselves on the receiving end after failing to live up to the expectations.

Let us take a look at 3 players from this IPL who the franchises cannot afford to keep anymore because of their huge price tag.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat (₹11.5 crores)

Jaydev's slower deliveries did not work this IPL.

Jaydev Unadkat was the 'beneficiary of scarcity' at the IPL auction this year. When his name came up, Rajasthan did not have a good Indian fast bowler and Unadkat was the last left on the list. Hence, they had no choice but to go hard at him and spend ₹11.5 crores.

In 15 matches, he could manage only 11 scalps and at an exorbitantly high economy rate of 9.65. Throughout the IPL, his length was on the shorter side which is not ideal for someone who doesn't have a lot of pace.

The Rajasthan Royals, in their quest to build a stronger team next year, should let go of Unadkat and invest in a more experienced fast bowler. Unadkat's performance was extremely disappointing, especially after he had earned a place in the Indian team a couple of months before the IPL.

#2 Manish Pandey (₹11 crores)

Manish Pandey's strike rate has been a matter of concern

Manish Pandey was picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a huge sum of ₹11 crores at the auction. For such a big price, his performances were nowhere near exceptional.

In 15 matches that he played, Pandey could manage only 284 runs at a poor strike rate of 115. Pandey's low strike rate has got a lot to do with his inability to rotate the strike. Far too often, he has been playing 'block-block-four-block' kind of innings off late.

He was dropped from the side during the playoffs which clearly suggested he is not the first choice anymore. The Sunrisers are unlikely to keep Pandey in the side for next year since they clearly expected him to perform much better.

#1 Ben Stokes (₹12.5 crores)

It is unlikely that Ben Stokes will fetch such a high price at the auction again.

The 2018 IPL auction king was a big flop in the 11th edition of the IPL. Stokes, who was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for a staggering ₹12.5 crores, bitterly disappointed the RR fans.

The England all-rounder could only muster 196 runs in the entire season at a very mediocre average of 16. He did not score a single fifty and surprisingly hit just 6 sixes! With the ball too, he did not prove to be penetrative at all. 8 wickets from 13 games at an economy of 8.18 suggest so.

Rajasthan cannot afford to keep so many funds blocked in one particular player who is not performing up to the expectations. Hence, it will be wise on their part to release him and perhaps buy him back at a lower price.