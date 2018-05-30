Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

IPL: 3 players that franchises cannot afford to keep anymore

The price tags of these under-performers are way too high for the results they have produced.

Atharva Apte
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 11:41 IST
546

Enter ca
Stokes' stint with the RR was a bitter disappointment

Price tags play a big role in deciding a cricketer's future in the IPL with the franchise. Over the years, we have seen that franchises are willing to go for broke to pick a star player. Not surprisingly, the franchises would expect much more than just 'decent performances' after spending more than 10 crores on a player.

Because of the competition, the franchises are intolerant to poor performances and don't hesitate in axing a player after a brief period of a lean patch. In the past, noted players like Yuvraj Singh (RCB and DD) and Glenn Maxwell (MI) have found themselves on the receiving end after failing to live up to the expectations.

Let us take a look at 3 players from this IPL who the franchises cannot afford to keep anymore because of their huge price tag.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat (₹11.5 crores)

Enter captio
Jaydev's slower deliveries did not work this IPL.

Jaydev Unadkat was the 'beneficiary of scarcity' at the IPL auction this year. When his name came up, Rajasthan did not have a good Indian fast bowler and Unadkat was the last left on the list. Hence, they had no choice but to go hard at him and spend ₹11.5 crores.

In 15 matches, he could manage only 11 scalps and at an exorbitantly high economy rate of 9.65. Throughout the IPL, his length was on the shorter side which is not ideal for someone who doesn't have a lot of pace.

The Rajasthan Royals, in their quest to build a stronger team next year, should let go of Unadkat and invest in a more experienced fast bowler. Unadkat's performance was extremely disappointing, especially after he had earned a place in the Indian team a couple of months before the IPL.

#2 Manish Pandey (₹11 crores)

<p>
Manish Pandey's strike rate has been a matter of concern

Manish Pandey was picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a huge sum of ₹11 crores at the auction. For such a big price, his performances were nowhere near exceptional.

In 15 matches that he played, Pandey could manage only 284 runs at a poor strike rate of 115. Pandey's low strike rate has got a lot to do with his inability to rotate the strike. Far too often, he has been playing 'block-block-four-block' kind of innings off late.

He was dropped from the side during the playoffs which clearly suggested he is not the first choice anymore. The Sunrisers are unlikely to keep Pandey in the side for next year since they clearly expected him to perform much better.

#1 Ben Stokes (₹12.5 crores)

Enter captio
It is unlikely that Ben Stokes will fetch such a high price at the auction again.

The 2018 IPL auction king was a big flop in the 11th edition of the IPL. Stokes, who was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for a staggering ₹12.5 crores, bitterly disappointed the RR fans.

The England all-rounder could only muster 196 runs in the entire season at a very mediocre average of 16. He did not score a single fifty and surprisingly hit just 6 sixes! With the ball too, he did not prove to be penetrative at all. 8 wickets from 13 games at an economy of 8.18 suggest so.

Rajasthan cannot afford to keep so many funds blocked in one particular player who is not performing up to the expectations. Hence, it will be wise on their part to release him and perhaps buy him back at a lower price.

IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals Ben Stokes
IPL 2018: 5 franchises that were once part of the IPL...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 England batsmen to watch out for this IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Disappointing XI of the season
RELATED STORY
3 players who might be dropped by Rajasthan Royals in IPL...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 3 players who were 'shocked' by their auction...
RELATED STORY
5 IPL stars who destroyed the myth that Test batsmen...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 players who failed to live up to their price tag
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 players with the worst cost-to-performance ratio
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Overseas batsmen who failed to leave a mark...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Best Overseas XI: Williamson to lead
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018