IPL 2022: 3 revelations for RCB this season

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) reached the IPL playoffs for the third consecutive time in a row since Mike Hesson took over as Director of Cricket. However, they yet again failed to cross the final hurdles. This time, RCB lost in Qualifier 2 after finishing fourth in the points table and winning the Eliminator.

However, there were a lot of positives to take from RCB's campaign this time around. Let's take a look at three players who were revelations for the Bangalore-based franchise this season.

#3 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik's rise as a T20 finisher in the past few years in the IPL has been heartening to watch. It is always difficult to nail a role that is so volatile and requires immense skill and ability to perform in pressure situations. He was picked up by Bangalore for ₹5.5 crores at this year's IPL mega auction.

DK's returns with the bat this season were impeccable - 330 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 183. He finished games on a regular basis from extremely difficult scenarios. He did his best to fill the massive void created by AB de Villiers, who retired after last season.

DK has played multiple outstanding knocks and impacted games in death overs. However, the standout performance has to be the 66*(34) vs Delhi Capitals in the first leg of the tournament. RCB were in a spot of bother when Karthik walked in to bat in that match. He played out the spinners and absolutely annihilated the pacers once he was well set in the middle. His partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed ensured that Bangalore posted a high total on the board in the first innings.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga

The young Sri Lankan leg-spinner made his IPL debut last season for RCB. He only got a couple of opportunities last time around and was eventually dropped. However, RCB decided to release Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the IPL mega auction, where they signed Hasaranga for ₹10.75 crores.

Hasaranga remains the highest wicket-taker for the Bangalore franchise, and to perform the role he did in his very first full season for the franchise speaks volumes of the skill he possesses. The Sri Lankan wrist spinner took 26 wickets in 16 matches at an economy rate of 7.54 and currently holds the Purple Cap (as of Qualifier 2).

Hasaranga's best performance came against the SunRisers Hyderabad in what was basically a must-win game for both the teams. He picked up his first five wicket-haul in the IPL and conceded just 18 runs in four overs. He dismissed big names like Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran, ensuring that SRH are unable to chase the stiff target of 193 set by Bangalore.

#1 Rajat Patidar

The Madhya Pradesh youngster made his debut for RCB last season. However, he only played four games, failing to make any significant impact in those. He was unsold in the IPL mega auction. He was later signed as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia.

His performances this season have been highly remarkable, scoring 333 runs at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 153 in seven innings. He replaced the out-of-form Anuj Rawat in the top order as Virat Kohli shifted to open alongside captain Faf du Plessis. This opened up the number 3 slot for Patidar.

His breakthrough performance was the century vs. the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. Patidar played a gem of a knock on a wicket where none of the RCB 'big-3' (Kohli, du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell) could get going. He took on both spin and pace right from the Powerplay overs and maintained a good tempo throughout the course of the innings.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit