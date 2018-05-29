IPL 2018: 4 shocking overseas signings made by the RCB over the years

There was no need for the RCB to pack their squad with lesser-known overseas players like these.

The RCB slumped to another league-stage exit in the IPL 11

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League. Even though the team has not won an IPL title yet, they have more than made up for their title drought with the entertainment value they add to the tournament.

The RCB have always been a franchise that has backed young talent and at the same time have been quite flexible in their selection policies. Throughout the course of IPL, they have chopped and changed a lot, keeping only the core of the side undisturbed.

The Bangalore franchise has not failed to pull off big surprises in selection though, hiring less known players from the foreign countries. Fans had not even heard the names of some of these players before they were picked by the RCB. Here is a look at 4 rmost shocking overseas signings of the RCB.

#4 Nuwan Pradeep

The Sri Lankan quick was a surprising addition to the 2011 Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. Pradeep was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore even before his international debut.

He did not get a single game in his IPL career and was let go eventually. So far in his International career, Pradeep has struggled to find consistency. His performances at the death have been horrific in recent times.

Bowling has been RCB's eternal nemesis and instead of picking Pradeep, they could have invested in an experienced, reliable seamer who could have played for them for a number of years.