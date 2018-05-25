Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    IPL 2018: 5 Players RCB must target to fill key voids in their squad 

    After yet another lack lustre campaign, here's a list of players RCB should target next season.

    Vishwi
    TOP CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 15:22 IST

    <p>

    The Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a less than impressive campaign in IPL 2018. Their fabled batting line-up has let them down a number of times and they looked absolutely dismal on the bowling front.

    RCB was touted to be a well-balanced unit by many experts before the start of the season but things didn't really clicked for the Bangalore franchise. It was evident that there are certain types of players they lack in particular positions in their line up.

    However, they could change their fortunes by bringing in these players ahead of the next edition of this lucrative T20 tournament. Here's a list of five players who could add balance to the RCB team and help them win their first ever IPL title in 2019.

    #5 Basil Thampi

    <p>

    Basil Thampi was one of the emerging players of the season in IPL 2017. He delivered yorkers ball after ball with exceptional ease and picked up 11 wickets for Gujarat Lions in the tournament.

    This year, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a contract with Thampi at a bargain price of 95 lakhs in the 2018 players auction but he didn't get a lot of game time this year.

    RCB leaks a lot of runs in the fag end of the innings as they don't have a death overs specialist who can contain the batsmen in the opposition. He could be the x-factor in the RCB bowling attack and bring about a change in their fortunes in IPL 2019.

    IPL 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore Basil Thampi Akila Dananjaya IPL 2018 Teams & Squad IPL 2018 News
