IPL: 5 Players who could guide RCB to the title next year

De Kock could play a huge role for RCB next season

If you are a fan of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, you are almost certainly frustrated with the way the team has ended the eleventh season of the Indian Premier League.

Captain Virat Kohli was adamant that this season would be the one in which the team would finally lift the trophy, but this year's campaign turned out to be a repeat of the last.

Many RCB fans would be feeling extremely frustrated by the way this season has gone and nobody could blame them for feeling this way.

There were a lot of changes made to the squad that was selected during the last season. The most notable change was the omission of the big-hitting Chris Gayle - a man who has been a regular part of the RCB squad in the past.

Such actions suggested that RCB were serious about finally lifting the IPL trophy and were focused on doing whatever it took to make it happen.

The squad which was selected is a very talented one and even though things may appear to be gloomy at the moment, there are plenty of star cricketers RCB have at their disposal to get their hands on the title next year.

This year's tournament might not have gone the way in which RCB had hoped but there is no denying that they still have a lot of talented players as part of their squad.

In this article, we will take a look at five such cricketers who will be crucial to RCB's hopes of going all the way and winning their maiden IPL title next year.

RCB have never assembled an incompetent squad and always have the personnel who can do the business, particularly when it comes to batting. That being said, we will take a look at five impact players who can bring the trophy home next season.

#1 Virat Kohli

Kohli has been sublime for the Indian team over last few years

Every cricketing fan, player and spectator knows just what a talent Kohli is. There is no doubt that he is one of the best batsmen in world cricket today and his performances consistently back up all of the praise which he has received over the years.

Being the captain of RCB, there can be no denying that he will be one of the key players when it comes to RCB being successful at this tournament.

Supporting statistics

Kohli already wore the orange cap for a brief period and this gives an indication as to his current form with the bat. He was averaging over 60 for this season which further indicates that he will be a crucial element when it comes to the team posting big totals.

What does he need to do?

Simply put, he needs to do a lot more than just perform with the bat. Kohli's captaincy has not been at its best last season, and he looks nothing like the vibrant and dominant captain we are used to seeing.

RCB have shown a weakness in the bowling department and this is something which Kohli needs to find a solution to. The way in which he has used his bowlers does open itself up to some criticism as do the bowlers which make their way into the squad.

There is no denying that RCB has a tremendous amount of batting power. What Kohli needs to do is to address his captaincy on the field and inspire his charges when defending totals.

He also needs to make better use of his bowlers and use them at more appropriate times during the innings. Corey Anderson bowling the final over of a T20 match is something which nobody would have expected to see regardless of who the opposition is.

