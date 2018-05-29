5 popular Indian internationals you didn't know were once a part of Kolkata Knight Riders

Not many remember that these five Indian internationals were once a part of the KKR squad.

Prasad Mandati ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 12:30 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders is one of the most successful franchises in IPL cricket. They have made it to the playoffs in six seasons and went on to win the coveted trophy twice in 2012 and 2014.

Over the years, several Indian international stars have represented Kolkata Knight Riders in this cash-rich league but many remember only the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir, Yousuf Pathan and Robin Uthappa, donning the KKR jersey.

However, there have been some former players who either failed to get chances to prove their worth or didn't fit into the scheme things, consequently, the team management let them go.

Let us take a look at five such popular capped Indian players who were once a part of KKR.

#5 Mandeep Singh

Mandeep Singh

One of the mainstays of the current RCB batting line-up, Mandeep Singh actually started his IPL career with KKR who roped him for the third edition of the tournament in 2010.

The Jalandhar-born cricketer failed to make an impact that season as he just managed to score 4 runs in two innings at an awful strike rate of 36.36. The 26-year-old was not picked again by KKR due to his poor numbers that season.

The right-hander was bought by his home franchise Kings XI Punjab the following season and went on to become the leading run scorer for them in the 2012 season with 432 runs in 16 innings.

After representing Punjab for four seasons, Mandeep was picked up by RCB in 2015 and he currently represents the same franchise.

This year, the youngster has scored 252 runs in 13 innings at an average of 25.20 playing for RCB.

#4 Varun Aaron

Varun Aaron

The fast bowler from Jharkhand has grabbed all the attention when he consistently clocked 145 kmph mark in the domestic circuit.

Aaron was picked up by KKR for the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. Despite being a part of KKR for the first three editions, the quickie did not manage to play a single game, mainly due to the presence of stalwarts Shane Bond, Ajantha Mendis. and Ajit Agarkar etc.

In 2011, the 28-year-old was roped in by Delhi Daredevils and remained with them for the next season, before being bought by RCB in 2014. After representing RCB for three years, he got a massive bid of Rs.2.5 Crore from KXIP in 2017 but went unsold this year.

Aaron has picked 38 wickets in 42 matches, going at 8.67 runs per over.