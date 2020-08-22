Indian cricket team batsman Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday recalled how BCCI President Sourav Ganguly convinced him to join the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2020 season.

Ajinkya Rahane was an integral part of the Rajasthan Royals unit over the years but was traded to the Delhi Capitals before the IPL 2020 auction.

Speaking to Vikrant Gupta on an Instagram Live chat, Rahane spoke about how a county stint with Hampshire led him to meet Ganguly, who at the time was an integral part of the Delhi Capitals team management along with Ricky Ponting.

"I am really excited to play for the Delhi Capitals. I remember when I was in Hampshire last year and was playing country cricket, Sourav Ganguly was covering India's World Cup game. He asked me whether I wanted to play and told me to take my time," Ajinkya Rahane said.

Ajinkya Rahane spoke about how the sheer presence of these two stars in the dressing room convinced him that moving to Delhi Capitals was a really good step ahead for him.

"I took my time and the fact that I would get to play under Ganguly and Ponting I felt would help my growth as a player. But as I said, Rajasthan Royals gave me an opportunity and I am grateful to them," he further added.

Opening is my favourite position but ready to do whatever team needs: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has played a lot of his cricket at the top of the order, specifically in the shorter formats of the games. However, at times, he has also essayed the role of a middle-order batsman and has tasted success, case in point the 2015 World Cup.

Although he enjoys batting at the top, Rahane believes that as a professional athlete, he is ready to step in at whatever position the Delhi Capitals need him to bat.

"In T20s I have always opened and even in domestic cricket and in the IPL I have opened. So yes opening is my favourite position. But I have always believed in giving my best to the team wherever they need me to be. So even if Delhi Capitals tell me to bat in the middle order and although opening is my preference, I am even ready for that as a cricketer and as a professional athlete," Ajinkya Rahane said.

Having shifted base from RR to DC for IPL 2020, Ajinkya Rahane is one of the three opening batsmen the Capitals have to pick from, including Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.

After months of deliberation and postponement, IPL 2020 is all set to commence on September 19 in UAE. The matches of the cash-rich league will be held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, with the summit clash scheduled for November 10.