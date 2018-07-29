IPL: All time Captain's XI.

IPL season XI captains.

Indian Premier League abbreviated as IPL is the top cricket league in the world. Since it's inception IPL has introduced new skippers to the world cricket. A team's success not only depends on individual performances but also depends on the tactics made by the captain on the field. Shane Warne's Rajasthan Royals and Adam Gilchrist's Deccan Chargers won the first and second editions of the lavish league.

This two-season exemplifies the importance of an Overseas skipper as they are equally good with the Indian skippers. Mahendra Singh Dhoni broke the shackles becoming the first Indian skipper to win an IPL title. Dhoni continued to make his mark winning it twice more in 2011 and 2018. Only Rohit Sharma could match this record as Hitman's Mumbai won it thrice in 11 seasons.

David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad won the 2016 IPL, becoming the third overseas captain to win an IPL title. A good captain should be as good as a team-leading from the front. We will now try to build an XI that consists of only captains.

#1 David Warner:

The Australian opener who made his IPL debut against Chennai Super Kings in 2009 has represented two franchises in IPL. He was initially part of Delhi Daredevils but moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014. After the dismal performance of Hyderabad based franchise, Sunrisers appointed him as the captain ahead of IPL 2015. He led his team well in the first half but couldn't help SRH qualify for the playoffs.

In the 2016 IPL, Warner defined the meaning of a captain leading his team from the front. As a result, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the 2016 edition of IPL. Warner was the second highest scorer of the season scoring 848 runs in 17 games. His appointment as captain has done wonders both for the franchise as well as for him. Warner continued his tremendous form winning his second orange cap. David missed the 2018 season of IPL due to ball-tampering and would love to return to the Hyderabad franchise as a captain. David Warner's IPL captaincy record:

Matches- 47, Wins- 25, Lost-22, Win% =57.00.

