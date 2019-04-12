IPL 2019: Why the tournament needs to evolve with the changing times

Jayawant Blogs FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 586 // 12 Apr 2019, 13:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals in a nail-biting finish in a match which went down to the wire, giving MS Dhoni his 100th win as CSK captain. The match once again confirmed the dominance of CSK in IPL 2019; the Chennai-based franchise are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with six wins out of seven matches.

The IPL trophy

The IPL is in its 12th year, and the pattern is now set with the players and franchises. In the initial years, all the teams seemed to have an equal chance of getting into the last four. But in recent years, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils (Capitals) have been loitering around at the bottom, with Punjab showing glimpses of their caliber every now and then.

The IPL is a grueling tournament, stretching for almost two months. The teams travel all around the country to play more than 70 matches. However, the trend suggests that CSK, MI and KKR have a monopoly over the playoff positions, with occasional changes for the fourth spot.

These three teams have split the championship between them a majority of the times, and they look set for similar glory in the 12th edition as well. The winning percentage of CSK is more than 60%, Mumbai are close behind at 57%, and KKR are at 53%, which justifies their reign at the top.

The primary reason for these franchises ruling the IPL is a combination of a strong team which has been consistent and a captain who is firmly in charge.

Having seen huge success for 12 years, it's time the IPL revisits its structure and format to keep the spectators’ interest sustained, which is crucial for success of any tournament. It has gone hugely popular over the years but there is a need for it to grow beyond the eight franchise cities.

The IPL was also graced by Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions for two years when CSK and RR faced suspension, and they made quite an impact on the tournament. These teams were young, dynamic and gave their best in the short period they were competing. That might even have been due to their burning desire to win, knowing that their existence was going to be short-lived.

The impact of Pune and Gujarat could well be a precursor to adopt a format which adds two different teams every year. The board could create a few more additional teams, with the previous year's bottom two teams having to fight for the last two spots in a qualification round against new entrants. A wild card entrant from overseas can also add spice to the tournament.

A fresh look at its structure will help the IPL continue its money spinning mechanism for players as well as franchises and most importantly, will help spectators still remain attracted and attached to the teams.

The IPL has been a boon to domestic players and foreign recruits. But to keep the glory afloat, a change is needed or else the story will start looking repetitive.

Advertisement