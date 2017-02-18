IPL Auction 2017: 5 players Gujarat Lions will look to buy

Table-toppers in the last edition, the Gujarat Lions will look to go the whole distance in their last year as an IPL franchise.

@aadyasharma20 by Aadya Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 18 Feb 2017, 15:56 IST

Next year’s IPL will mark an end to the two-year journey of Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions, teams who had a makeshift role to play with the suspension of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Despite having no experience as a franchise, the Lions showed tremendous promise to stay at the top of the tables by the end of the group stages, even though their debut sisters, the Pune team, languished at the bottom.

With fresh auctions taking place for this season, the Rajkot-based franchise has retained the crux of its 2016 players, most of whom performed as was expected of them. Dwayne Bravo’s injury, as well as the absence of a strong bowling department, will be their major points to ponder over when they go into the auction. Here’s what they might look to buy:

Irfan Pathan

An IPL veteran, Pathan’s trade still holds relevance in the shortest format

Baroda-boy Irfan’s career has gone on a downslide ever since Greg Chappell and gang tried to mould him into a complete all-rounder. Prior to that, his left arm swing was unmatched by any other young talent in the early 2000s. He might not be as effective as his old self, but he still has the knack to make the ball talk, and can be a smart buy due to his all-round prowess.

Being an IPL veteran and someone who has played for multiple franchises, his base price of Rs. 50 lakhs also makes him an affordable option to have, and the local boy tag can help him edge out other competitors.