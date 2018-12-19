×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL Auction 2019: Did KKR miss a trick by not signing a backup for Chris Lynn?

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Feature
633   //    19 Dec 2018, 20:10 IST

Did KKR miss a trick by not signing a backup for Lynn?
Did KKR miss a trick by not signing a backup for Lynn?

The IPL auctions held on December 18th was an interesting one as uncapped Indian players and domestic pacers fell into the bracket of top-earners. A lot of relatively unknown overseas players also got picked in the auction. With most of the teams finishing the auction with a lot of money in their purse and many slots left, it would be interesting to watch how the decisions of the franchises would pan out in the actual event next year. 

Kolkata Knight Riders have been a successful IPL team with 2 trophies in their cabinet. After the auctions for IPL 2018 ended, many were of the opinion that KKR had failed to form a good squad. However, the Dinesh Karthik led squad exceeded expectations as they reached the playoffs. Although they could not go all the way, the performance from their youngsters was highly appreciated. 

Chris Lynn has been a constant overseas pick for Kolkata Knight Riders for some time now. He has done well for them on multiple occasions and hence was retained ahead of the upcoming season. 

However, Chris Lynn could prove to be a liability for KKR next year. Being a part of the Australian Cricket team, Chris Lynn may not be available for the entire season owing to his World Cup commitments.

He is a fragile player and he has missed many matches in the past due to his injuries. With the World Cup ahead, Lynn would be extra cautious which could affect his performance with the bat and on the field. Moreover, an injury to him would put KKR's chances next year in danger.

Hence, an overseas option as a backup to Lynn would have been a priority coming into the auctions for the KKR team. However, the Dinesh Karthik led side have not focussed on that part of the requirement in the auctions.

They have strengthened the fast-bowling options in the squad and have purchased a couple of all-rounders too. They have also invested in Indian youngsters in the auctions.

Despite many overseas openers like Brendon McCullum, Hashim Amla, and Mohammed Shahzad available in the market, KKR failed to pick any of them. Players like Martin Guptill and Jonny Bairstow could have come cheap had KKR entered the bidding.

Considering the limited overseas batsman in their squad, KKR should hope that Lynn will stay fit and give his 100% for them to go far in the tournament.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Chris Lynn
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
5 players KKR could target in the IPL auction
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: Four star players who will get picked...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 areas KKR need to strengthen during the auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 all-rounders that KKR could sign at the auction
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders release 8 players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Bowlers that KKR should target at the auction
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: 3 teams that could buy Mohammad Shahzad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players KKR must get in the trade window
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analyzing Kolkata Knight Riders' needs and...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players who could be released by KKR
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us