IPL Auction 2020: 3 overseas batsmen Chennai Super Kings should target

Chennai Super Kings released six players before the Indian Premier League auction 2020. However, it doesn’t seem to have caused a great impact on their strategies going forward in IPL 2020. The franchise led by MS Dhoni will focus on a couple of things in order to plug-in the loopholes in their squad from the last season.

One of them being the need to have more T20 batsman who can cause havoc with their attacking stroke play. CSK didn’t have the greatest strikers in IPL 2019 with most of their batters having a torrid time at the crease. It was an over-reliance on a couple of players in their squad that eventually was their undoing in last season's IPL final against the Mumbai Indians.

With a new season in prospect, CSK would wish to rope in a few overseas hitters who can provide much-needed strength to their batting order. The ‘Yellow Army’ will hope to get their aces right and add more firepower to the already retained set of players in the auction.

Here’s a look at three overseas batsmen CSK should target in the upcoming IPL auction.

#3 Eoin Morgan

After going unsold in the mega IPL auction in 2018 and missing the lucrative league in 2019, Eoin Morgan will hope to get a bid this time when the hammer comes down for 2020. The World Cup-winning English skipper last played in IPL 2017 for the Kings XI Punjab, as a reliable overseas middle-order batsman.

Morgan, who didn’t have a great time in his last IPL outing, will arrive at the IPL 2020 as a more adept T20 batsman than before. The left-hander is known to have capabilities to tonk the ball a fair distance. His ability to judge the pace of the game and accordingly control his instincts help him to be known as one of the best T20 batsmen in the world.

In the upcoming IPL auction, the 33-year old might receive a bid from Chennai Super Kings, who need a experienced overseas middle-order batsman who can control the game and even attack the bowlers when required. Morgan brings a lot to the table and CSK should try and add him to the franchise for IPL 2020.

