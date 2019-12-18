IPL Auction 2020: 3 players who can be picked as strike bowlers for the upcoming season

The major characteristics that an IPL franchise looks for in its bowlers are skills, pace, match awareness and competitiveness. It is of utmost importance for a bowling contingent to be able to contain runs while also picking up wickets, and to that end teams are always on the lookout for consistent attacking bowlers who can lead the team on the field.

On that note, here is a list of three players that can be targeted by the franchises in the upcoming auction to play the role of strike bowlers.

#3 Sheldon Cottrell

The West Indian left-arm pacer has been in red hot form since his return to the national side. He has swinging the new ball prodigiously and regularly picking early wickets for his side. Furthermore, Cottrell has been impressive at the death as well with his subtle variations, assisted by his slingy action.

The 30-year-old impressed many with his World Cup performance, and he has continued his strong run on the ongoing tour of India. Cottrell has picked 117 wickets from 83 T20 games at an economy rate of 7.46, and would be an asset to any side.

In the upcoming auction, Chennai Super Kings might target Cottrell to accompany Deepak Chahar, who himself is a swing bowler. Cottrell and Chahar could form a deadly duo upfront with the new ball.

Alzarri Joseph made his mark in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup, where he led the West Indies bowling attack and helped them win the title. Joseph was also a part of the Mumbai Indians in the 2019 edition of the IPL.

Coming in as an injury replacement for Adam Milne, the 23-year-old stepped up to the plate with aplomb. He grabbed his first opportunity with both hands and ended up with the best bowling figures in IPL history, bettering Sohail Tanvir's 6/14 with his 6/12.

Considering Joseph's potential, Kings XI Punjab might be interested in signing him up as they lack a good overseas fast bowler in their armory.

#1 Kesrick Williams

Kesrick Williams is a quintessential West Indian entertainer with some unique wicket-celebration styles. Williams also has the kind of competitive nature that an IPL franchise would value greatly, to go with his impressive skills on the ball.

The 29-year-old has been in the spotlight ever since he had a spat with Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the recently concluded T20I series. That might go in his favor as he was able to grab the attention of the IPL franchises just before the auction.

Williams has played 24 T20Is so far and has scalped 41 wickets; he is a proven wicket-taker in the crucial middle overs.

Rajasthan Royals have the pace of Jofra Archer with the new ball, but they might want a wicket-taker who can step up in overs 7 to 15. Williams would be the perfect candidate for that role.