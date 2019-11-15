IPL Auction 2020: 3 players who can replace Evin Lewis at Mumbai Indians

Evin Lewis was traded by Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction

The four-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians were once again in the news after they decided to let go of their flamboyant opener, Evin Lewis.

The West Indian, who was a regular feature for Mumbai in his debut season in 2018, couldn't break into the side on more than three occasions in 2019. Despite being bought for a decent auction price of INR 3.8 Cr in 2018, Lewis had to warm the bench for most of the IPL in 2019.

He and Quinton de Kock competed for the same opening slot as de Kock's inspiring run at the top forced Lewis to stay out of the playing XI.

His inconsistency in 2019 even for the Caribbean team in the limited-overs format might have been a major factor for MI releasing the swashbuckling opener ahead of the auction next month.

With his departure, Mumbai might feel the requirement to include a back-up opener in the side to ensure that all based are covered heading into the tournament. As a result, the Indians might consider bidding for a specialist opener in the auction in Kolkata.

Here's a look at 3 openers who can replace Evin Lewis at Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020:

#3 Jason Roy

Roy's experience at the top might help Mumbai

One of the better openers in world cricket, especially in the white-ball format, Jason Roy is one of the first names which appears for this role. After missing IPL 2019, Roy will make a return to the IPL in the 13th edition.

The English opening batsman forms one of the most devastating opening combinations, along with his partner Jonny Bairstow, in international cricket. Roy, who usually enjoys his time against the white-ball, is one of the major reasons why England were crowned world champions at Lord's this year.

His ability to go after the bowlers at will makes him a sound option at the top. Roy's attacking and instinctive approach complement each other well, making him a much sought-after opener.

After Lewis' departure, Roy can easily take over the opening duties at the top of the order for Mumbai. He can even be the first-choice opener ahead of de Kock at some stage of the tournament.

