IPL Auction 2020: 5 unsold wicket-keepers who could return as replacements

Renin Wilben Albert FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

The auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season held in Kolkata last month saw 62 players being sold, 29 of them overseas. From experienced players to youngsters, players with varied skills sets walked away with handsome salaries. While Aussie fast bowler Pat Cummins ruled the roost with Rs 15.5 crore, newbies like Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 2.4 crore), Virat Singh and Priyam Garg (Rs 1.9 crore) also managed to make a decent impact. Irrespective of the format, wicket-keepers remain a crucial part of the game. At the 2020 auction, Australia’s aggressive keeper-batsman Alex Carey was purchased by Delhi Capitals for a significant sum of Rs 2.4 crore while Anuj Rawat was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 80 lakh. On the other hand, Prabhsimran Singh was purchased by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 55 lakh. A number of prominent wicket-keepers though went unsold. Let’s look at some who can come back as replacements.

#5. Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade has impressive numbers in the Big Bash League for Hobart Hurricanes

Australia’s wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade, who last played the IPL back in 2011, went unsold at a base price of Rs 1 crore. He played three matches for Delhi Capitals in 2011, but managed to score only 33 runs at a strike rate of 66.66. Wade’s fortunes though have improved significantly in recent times. Wade has impressive numbers in the Big Bash League for Hobart Hurricanes. In 57 matches, he has scored 1,399 runs at a strike rate of 136.22 with nine fifties. Wade has four player of the match awards to his name, which reiterates his impact player status.

His impressive run in domestic cricket also earned him a Test recall, in which he has tasted success, striking an aggressive century against England at The Oval and a half-century against Pakistan at Brisbane. With some luck, he might make an IPL comeback as well.

1 / 5 NEXT