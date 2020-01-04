IPL Auction 2020: 5 unsold all-rounders who could return as replacements

Colin de Grandhomme

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction held last month in Kolkata saw some interesting activity. A total of 62 players were sold, while a combined amount of Rs 140.3 crore was spent by the eight franchises.

While Australia’s fast bowler Pat Cummins created history after being purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs.15.50 crore - the highest amount ever for an overseas player - his Aussie teammate Glenn Maxwell went to his former franchise Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore.

If we look at all-rounders, Englishman Sam Curran was purchased by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5.5 crore. Further, Marcus Stoinis and Chris Woakes went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.8 crore and Rs 1.5 crore respectively.

South Africa’s versatile Chris Morris was among the top buys, going to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10 crore.

Now, let’s take a look at five unsold all-rounders who could return as replacements.

#5 Jalaj Saxena

Jalaj Saxena

Jalaj Saxena is a domestic warrior who has not got his due despite consistent performances for a long period of time. An impressive batsman who can bowl very good off-spin, he went unsold at the auction at a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Saxena was picked up by Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 20 lakh at the IPL 2019 auction. However, he did not get a single game, and was released.

A highly accomplished all-rounder on the Indian domestic scene, Saxena is the only cricketer with 6,000+ runs and over 300 wickets in first-class cricket not to have represented India. That says a lot about his pedigree.

Saxena earlier played for Madhya Pradesh and now turns out for Kerala in domestic cricket. Last year, he was in the news when he claimed 7 for 41 while playing for India C against India A in the Deodhar Trophy. These are the best figures in the history of the tournament.

In the Ranji Trophy encounter against Gujarat towards the end of 2019, he picked up 5 for 26 and 3 for 54 even as Kerala went down tamely.

Saxena has an impressive T20 record as bowler -- 49 wickets in 54 matches at a strike rate of 16.8 and an economy rate of 6.92.

