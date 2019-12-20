IPL Auction 2020: 3 Biggest buys for Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Robin Uthappa

Rajasthan Royals were the unfancied champions when Shane Warne led them to glory in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008. After the expectations grew, however, they couldn’t quite live up to it. Although RR made it to the playoffs in 2013, 2015 and 2018, their further progress was halted due to defeats.

The Royals finished seventh in 2019, which meant they needed to do some serious rebuilding for the 2020 edition. As so, they picked up as many as 11 players at the auction, in an endeavour to strengthen every aspect of their game.

RR purchased veteran batsman Robin Uthappa, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders, for Rs 3 crore, and also bought back Jaydev Unadkat for the second year in a row. He was also picked up for Rs 3 crore, while Mumbai youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal was given a package of Rs 2.4 crore.

Here’s a detailed analysis of Rajasthan Royals’ three top purchases at the IPL 2020 player auction.

#1 Robin Uthappa (Rs 3 crore)

Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa’s name has been synonymous with Kolkata Knight Riders for the past few seasons. He had a key role to play in both of KKR’s title win in 2014. Uthappa amassed 660 runs in 2014 and was the orange cap holder as well.

Uthappa endured a poor 2019 though with only 282 runs in 12 games. His strike rate of 115.10 became a cause of concern for KKR, as he got stuck more than once when scoring quickly was the need of the hour. This forced the two-time IPL Champions to release him ahead of 2020 auction.

RR, however, must have felt the former India batsman still has a lot of offer in the IPL, and will be paying him double his base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Uthappa is known to unsettle bowlers with unorthodox shots. If he can find his groove with Royals Uthappa can be very handy, given his experience in the league.

#2 Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 3 crore)

Jaydev Unadkat

Advertisement

The Rajasthan Royals-Jaydev Unadkat relationship is a mystery that is hard to crack. RR purchase Unadkat, he performs badly, they release him only for him to return back to the franchise in the auctions. This has been the story of the last two IPL auctions as far as RR and Unadkat are concerned.

Left-arm seamer Unadkat stood out for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017, with 24 wickets in 12 matches. Impressed by his wicket-taking ability, Royals picked him up for a whopping sum of 11.5 crores in the IPL 2018 auction. However, Unadkat could not live up to the expectations, managing only 11 wickets in 15 matches at a high economy rate of 9.65.

Royals released him ahead of the 2019 auction, only to buy him back, this time for another big amount -- Rs 8.4 crore. The Saurashtra seamer failed to impress again. In IPL 2019, he managed only 10 wickets in 11 games at an unacceptable economy rate of 10.66, and an average of 39.80. For 2020, Royals have purchased him for Rs 3 crore. Will it be third time lucky for the franchise?

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 2.4 crore)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Promising youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will turn 18 later this month, made headlines in October this year when he became the youngest player to score a List A double century. Jaiswal achieved the feat during his knock of 203 from 154 balls, representing Mumbai against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Jaiswal’s record knock featured 17 fours and 12 sixes and has primarily resulted in an IPL contract worth Rs 2.4 crore.

The story of Jaiswal selling Pani puri at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to earn a living has already become a legend in cricketing circles. It has added to the intrigue of his on-field success. Including the record double hundred, Jaiswal amassed 564 in six matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He hit an unbeaten 60 off 38 balls in the quarter-final against Chhattisgarh. However, Mumbai lost out in the semi-final race after rain interrupted the match.

Jaiswal also scored an unbeaten 108 from 83 balls in an U-19 game against Afghanistan at Lucknow in November. Before the IPL, Jaiswal has another big challenge coming his way. He is part of the Indian U-19 team that will look to defend the team's World Cup title in South Africa. Prithvi Shaw’s boys captured the crown in 2018.