IPL Auction 2020: A problem of plenty for Mumbai Indians

Mohit Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

MI will enter IPL 2020 as the defending champions

If there was one team that had all bases covered and absolutely nothing to worry about ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction, it would have to be the most successful team in the IPL - the Mumbai Indians.

With a team that already had an endless list of superstars such as Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga and Kieron Pollard, they already looked like a side that could defend the title. If that wasn't enough, they made heads turn (or so did Delhi Capitals) when gun Blackcaps pacer Trent Boult was drafted into the MI setup through the trade window.

Trent Boult was brought in by MI through the trade window

Going into the 2020 IPL auction, MI had no real requirements and no blanks to fill. Honestly, it wouldn't have been very surprising if the franchise had announced that they wouldn't be attending the auction.

But MI, understanding that that's not how champion teams are made, participated actively in the auctions and made a couple of major buys.

First, they bagged Chris Lynn straight away at his base price of Rs. 2 crore, which was an absolute steal. Considering the 'Lynn-sanity' that we have witnessed over the last few years, everyone is perfectly aware of the damage that he can do when he gets going.

Chris Lynn

To add to that, MI entered into a bidding war with the Chennai Super Kings to avail the services of Aussie paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile - and eventually emerged victorious with a bid of Rs. 8 crore.

But while these two additions to the team would make every other franchise envious of MI's overall lineup, they are also bound to bring up some problems in the MI camp - albeit happy problems.

Advertisement

The auction moves essentially mean that Rohit now has to pick four between Quinton de Kock, Chris Lynn, Lasith Malinga, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kieron Pollard and Mitchell McClenaghan in the playing XI. Moreover, they have three Indian superstars in Rohit, Bumrah and Hardik, without whom even the Indian international side would struggle.

If that wasn't enough, they have a flurry of domestic talent in the form of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni and Krunal Pandya - all of whom are either being watched closely by Indian selectors, or are already part of the Indian T20I outfit.

Pollard, Malinga and McClenaghan might find it tough to find a spot in all games of the upcoming season

The new additions to the squad both through the trade window and the auction could mean that we see players like Pollard, Malinga and McClenaghan - who have served MI loyally over the last few years - sit out.

All in all, the team spirit of the defending champions will be tested in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. And if what is on paper is what is to be believed, we could well see them lift the trophy for the fifth time.