IPL Auction 2020: How DC line up for the season | Best and Worst buys

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 20 Dec 2019, 13:34 IST SHARE

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals had 11 slots to be filled in the IPL 2020 auction and they had ₹27.85 Crore to get the job done. They needed a middle-order power hitter, an overseas all-rounder, a back-up wicketkeeper for Rishabh Pant and an overseas fast bowler in the reserves for Kagiso Rabada.

As they wrapped up the auction, DC might not have addressed their target areas, but they would be ecstatic with a couple of their overseas signings, especially with that of Shimron Hetmyer who was one of the hottest picks in the market given his recent form in white-ball cricket.

Here are the players Delhi Capitals bought in IPL 2020 auction

Shimron Hetmyer – INR 7.75 Crore

Alex Carey – INR 2.40 Crore

Chris Woakes – INR 1.50 Crore

Jason Roy – INR 1.50 Crore

Marcus Stoinis – INR 4.80 Crore

Lalit Yadav – INR 20 Lakh

Advertisement

Tushar Deshpande – INR 20 Lakh

Mohit Sharma – INR 50 Lakh

Here is the full squad of Delhi Capitals after IPL 2020 auction -

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande

Best Buys (Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis)

Having released Colin Ingram, Delhi Capitals needed a power player in the middle order to take some of the pressure off Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer perfectly fits in the profile.

Hetmyer is a bit different from the other stroke players. He doesn’t rely too much on timing to play the big shots. He just puts the ball into the stands with brute force. Sometimes, on slow pitches where timing the ball is not easy, brute force is what’s required to hit sixes.

Stoinis might not have been in great form recently, but Delhi Capitals play their home games at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground where the surface is really sluggish. It’s ideally suited for bowlers like Stoinis who bowl into the surface and take the pace off.

Stoinis can be a good 5th bowling option for Delhi apart from being their finisher as well batting at No.7.

Worst Buy (Jason Roy)

Jason Roy is a quality white ball cricketer, but Delhi simply didn’t need an opener. They have a settled opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan and a back-up as well in the form of Ajinkya Rahane.

Also, the nature of the Feroz Shah Kotla pitch won’t suit Roy’s game. He likes the ball coming onto the bat at a good pace. He struggles on low and slow turners because he doesn’t go close to the ball and doesn’t lean into his shots. He stays on-side of the ball and looks to hit it on the rise. Kotla isn’t the right kind of surface to play that sort of game.