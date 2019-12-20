IPL Auction 2020: How KKR line up for the season | Best and worst buys

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders had a really high budget of INR 35.65 crores as they entered the IPL 2020 auction, but their existing squad was quite balanced as well. So, they didn’t need to buy too many players. They were in a position to spend big on selected players and that’s what they did.

KKR needed a genuine fast bowler and a middle-order batsman, who could be a part of the leadership group and provide inputs to the skipper Dinesh Karthik.

They spent INR 20.75 crores on their first two signings itself, which were Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins. KKR had specific roles in mind for those two players and didn’t shy away from placing high bids for the duo.

The amount of INR 15.5 crores that KKR spent on Cummins is the highest amount any IPL franchise have ever spent on an overseas player.

Here are the players KKR bought in IPL 2020 auction –

Eoin Morgan – INR 5.25 crores

Pat Cummins – INR 15.5 crores

Tom Banton – INR 1 crore

Chris Green – INR 20 lakhs

Varun Chakravarthy – INR 4 crores

Manimaran Siddharth – INR 20 lakhs

Rahul Tripathi – INR 60 lakhs

Nikhil Naik – INR 20 lakhs

Pravin Tambe – INR 20 lakhs

Here is KKR’s full squad after the IPL 2020 auction

Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (C), Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe, Nikhil Naik

Best Buys (Tom Banton, Chris Green)

KKR managed to get Tom Banton at his base price of INR 1 crore, which was quite surprising. Banton had come into this auction with a huge reputation, having played outstandingly well in the Natwest T20 blast and the Abu Dhabi T10 League. But no other team besides KKR placed a bid for him.

Banton is not only a clean striker of the ball and generates a lot of power into his shots; he is a wicket-keeper as well and gives KKR another option with the gloves if Dinesh Karthik has injury concerns

Chris Green is another player who has been immensely successful in T20 leagues around the world and his base price was really low as well. He was listed at just INR 20 lakhs, but there were no takers for him other than KKR. The first bid from the Kolkata franchise sealed the deal.

The 26-year-old Australian has been picked up as a back-up for Sunil Narine, but KKR might play him and Narine together on some of the dry pitches and it can be a lethal combination. Green is a pretty handy batsman as well lower down the order.

Worst Buy (Pravin Tambe)

Although KKR needed a domestic Indian leg spinner to replace Piyush Chawla, Tambe was probably not the ideal pick. He has been a useful bowler in the IPL in the past, but he is 48 years old now and doesn’t play a lot of cricket even in the domestic circuit.

For a leg spinner to be out of the game for long periods and then having to come and deliver in a high pressure tournament like IPL is really tough. Although KKR got Tambe at his base price only, they would have been better off going for a younger leg spinner.