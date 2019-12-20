IPL Auction 2020: How SRH line up for the season | Best and Worst buys

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad had INR 17 crores in their purse to fill seven slots. So, they didn’t have the luxury to go all-out for one or two big names. They had to spend wisely and buy utility players who could fulfill their requirements.

SRH have always been a smart franchise, who make the right moves more often than not and they would like to believe they took some really good decisions in the IPL 2020 auction.

SRH did buy a couple of overseas players, but their main focus throughout the auction was on the domestic youngsters, who could provide value to the side. And they were able to buy some decent players.

Here are the players SRH bought in the IPL 2020 auction

Virat Singh – INR 1.90 crores

Priyam Garg – INR 1.90 crores

Sandeep Bavanaka – INR 20 lakhs

Sanjay Yadav – INR 20 lakhs

Abdul Samad – INR 20 lakhs

Fabian Allen – INR 50 lakhs

Mitchell Marsh – INR 2 crores

Here is the full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad after IPL 2020 auction

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep

Best Buys (Fabian Allen, Virat Singh)

With Shakib Al Hasan getting banned for a year and not being available for IPL 2020, SRH needed a spin-bowling all-rounder to replace him. Out of all the players who were up for grabs, Fabien Allen was the best like-for-like replacement for Shakib.

Coming all the way from the Caribbeans is Fabian Allen.

The Caribbean youngster might not be at Shakib’s level yet with the ball, but he is really explosive with the bat and can change the complexion of the game within a space of a few overs. To get him at INR 50 lakhs was nothing less than a steal for SRH.

Not a lot of people know about Virat Singh as he plays for Jharkhand, which are one of the low-profile domestic teams in India. But he has been a consistent performer in white-ball cricket at the domestic level for the last three years.

Even in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Virat was the leading run-scorer for Jharkhand with 343 runs in 10 games at an average of 57.16 and a strike rate of 142.32. He can be a surprise package in the next IPL.

Worst Buy (Mitchell Marsh)

Mitchell Marsh has been in and out of the game for the last couple of years and there are massive question marks over his form and fitness at this stage. He hasn’t played a lot of cricket in recent times and was also not a part of the lasttwo IPL seasons.

The 28-year-old hasn’t set the stage ablaze in the domestic circuit of Australia either. It’s really perplexing that SRH spent INR 2 crores on Marsh without any positive signs about his game of late.