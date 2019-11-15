IPL Auction 2020: List of players released and retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore after the trade window

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 15 Nov 2019, 19:14 IST SHARE

Dale Steyn will not be a part of RCB in IPL 2020

The underachievers of IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore have released 11 players before the IPL 2020 Auction. As all the franchises announced their retention lists ahead of the 2020 auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore sprung a surprise by releasing the likes of Dale Steyn and Shimron Hetmyer.

Despite finishing just one point behind the fourth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB had finished at the bottom position on the points table in IPL 2019. Virat Kohli and co. could not get going in the initial phases of the season and ultimately, it led to their exit from the tournament.

RCB had invested a lot of money in Hetmyer last year. However, the West Indian batsman could not live up to the expectations that came with the price tag. The team has also done away with their 17-year-old spinner Prayas Ray Barman while South African speedster Dale Steyn too will not be a part of the team in 2020. Steyn's compatriot Heinrich Klassen will join him in the auction pool as well.

Trans-Tasman superstars Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Nathan Coulter Nile and Marcus Stoinis have also been shown the door this year. Besides, RCB have also ended their association with the domestic stars Akshdeep Nath, Himmat Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya and Milind Kumar.

Here's a look at the full list of players released and retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore after the trade window -

List of player released by RCB

Dale Steyn, Kulwant Khejroliya, Heinrich Klaasen, Shimron Hetmyer, Prayas Ray Barman, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Nathan Coulter Nile, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar.

List of players retained by RCB

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh.

The suspense is over!

Here are the Bold players who will stay with us for IPL 2020 📢#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/LtVtBy3flM — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) November 15, 2019

RCB will look to bolster their squad in the auction as they have a purse of INR 27.90 Cr left. Also, they have 12 spots open in their team in which they can accommodate a maximum of 6 foreign players.