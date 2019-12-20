IPL Auction 2020: Piyush Chawla says huge price tag won't add any pressure, heaps praise on CSK captain MS Dhoni

Piyush Chawla, who got signed for a mammoth ₹6.75 crores by the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 Auction, said that the price tag won't affect his performance as he looks forward to playing in the Chepauk next season. The fourth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, Chawla was one out of four picks for the MS Dhoni-led franchise for the upcoming season.

Piyush Chawla became the costliest Indian to get sold in the IPL 2020 Auction. Speaking to TOI, he said:

Experience always matters in T20 cricket. When you are in a tough situation, you can always fall back on your previous experience to come out of difficult circumstances. So I am happy to be a part of 'daddy's army.' Even during the auctions two years back, CSK had bid for me. But KKR used the RTM card to retain my services. I am happy that CSK have kept their faith again in me. The price tag won't add to any pressure and I want to deliver.

Kolkata Knight Riders, his previous franchise, ended its six-year association with the Uttar Pradesh-born leg spinner, who had a pivotal role to play in KKR's winning campaign of 2014. Chawla revealed that he had no harsh feelings following his release from KKR, as the team management had informed him in advance.

Chawla thanked the CSK team management for keeping their faith in him and revealed how the pitch of Chepauk suits his bowling style.

Chennai is like my second home. Traditionally, the pitches here do help spinners but then one has to be at the top of their game to extract the turn. I have always believed in the philosophy that you can contain the batsmen only by taking wickets. So I will have an aggressive mindset.

Piyush Chawla last played an ODI for India back in 2011. He was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He heaped praise on MS Dhoni, calling him 'best captain in the world'.

Dhoni is the best captain in the world. We know how calm and composed he always is but the freedom he gives his bowlers to express themselves is something which I will relish.

With the likes of Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, and Ravindra Jadeja as spin-bowling options in the squad, it will be interesting to see how the team management uses Piyush Chawla for the upcoming season.