"Nauseous, exhausted & life-changing" - Jhye Richardson describes his IPL auction experience

Australian bowler Jhye Richardson was left feeling 'exhausted' after being picked for INR 14 crore at the latest IPL auction by Punjab Kings. The fast bowler is currently in quarantine as he prepares for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Jhye Richardson went on to reveal the auction was a 'nauseating' experience for him. The Mohali-based Punjab Kings secured his services for INR 14 crore, nearly ten times his base price.

Speaking about the auction, the 24-year-old said to cricket.com.au:

"My name came up, and I got this wave of (nausea) just not knowing what to expect. For the first, what to me felt like about 20 minutes, no one put their paddle up, and it's one of those things where you're just like, 'Oh no'. You have no idea what's going to happen. Then the first paddle went up, which was probably (only) like 10 seconds or five seconds (later), but it felt like a lifetime."

Jhye Richardson added that the excitement of the auction left him exhausted, and it almost felt like he had played a game of cricket. The fast bowler also claimed the event was a life-changing affair.

"I feel like I played a game yesterday. I mentally exhausted myself from feeling all these emotions, of feeling sick and excited. The emotions just take over, and you forget you double-check (the price he was bought for), you triple check it, you quadruple check it. It took a moment, and it's still sinking in at the moment. I think it's an amazing result. It's life-changing to be honest" Richardson added.

Jhye Richardson was expected to command a massive price at the auction after his performance in the recently concluded BBL 10. The 24-year-old emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, claiming 29 wickets while bowling at an economy of 7.69.

What will Jhye Richardson bring to the Punjab Kings?

The 24-year-old is known for providing initial breakthroughs and can swing the ball early on. His 7.69 economy in the last BBL was all the more impressive since he often bowled tough overs for the Scorchers - during the power play, Power Surge and at the death

Along with the ball, Richardson can also contribute with the bat lower down the order. The right-hander averaged 19.20 in BBL 10, and batted with a strike rate of just under 140. Punjab Kings will hope that he can deliver similar performances for them and help them to their first IPL title.