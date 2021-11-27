IPL Auction 2022: 3 overseas players CSK might look to retain for the final spot

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seem to be heading into the IPL Auction 2022 with a clear plan. For starters, they retained their talismanic skipper, MS Dhoni, with reports suggesting that Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad are their probable Indian players who will don the yellow jersey.

This leaves a jostle for their overseas players who can claim the final slot. The side has a string of big names, all of them proven quality matchwinners on their day, and it will be a major impact decision for Chennai's think-tank to see who they can retain.

Ahead of the looming IPL retention date, we take a look at the three players who CSK will look to retain ahead of the IPL Auction 2022.

#1 Will Faf du Plessis go into the IPL Auction 2022?

This will be a tough decision for CSK to make. Faf du Plessis has been their man to provide explosive starts while also being flexible enough to be their anchor if the situation demanded.

With 2953 runs from 100 matches at an average of 34.94 and a strike rate of 131.08, the former Proteas skipper, also a live wire on the field, will bring the necessary firepower for Chennai and part of the fans will hope he doesn't head into the IPL Auction 2022.

#2 English all-rounder Moeen Ali

With 357 runs and six wickets to show for in IPL 2021, Moeen Ali played his part in Chennai's title run.

The English all-rounder, with his ability to pick wickets at key junctures and also put the long handle to good use, is one of the players speculated to be retained ahead of the IPL Auction 2022.

#3 Sam Curran

Another English all-rounder rumored to be retained, Sam Curran, has been a lower-order asset for Chennai. His ability to rotate strike and hit the ball long and hard, followed by his gun fielding and nippy pace, makes him another player far too valuable to let go of ahead of the IPL Auction 2022.

However, with CSK preferring to stick with the experience as shown in the past, Curran might probably be one of the players to find a new home, but surprises can be sprung

Edited by Rohit Mishra