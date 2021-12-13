3 players who could return to CSK at IPL Auction 2022 after a gap of more than 5 years

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have retained four players ahead of the IPL Auction 2022. The Chennai-based franchise retained star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as their number one pick.

Captain MS Dhoni followed Jadeja on the list, while England all-rounder Moeen Ali and IPL 2021 Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad completed the list. CSK had to release a majority of their star players because of the mega auction rules.

Franchise officials have stated that they will try their best to re-sign some of the released players. However, considering how the IPL Auctions work, it will be challenging for the Chennai Super Kings to re-assemble the same squad for IPL 2022.

The chances of new players joining CSK and some former players returning to the Chennai-based franchise are high. On that note, we will look at the three players who could return to CSK after a gap of more than five years.

#1 Vijay Shankar - Played last match for CSK in IPL 2014

Vijay Shankar captained Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22

Tamil Nadu skipper Vijay Shankar performed brilliantly in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22. He led the side from the front and helped Tamil Nadu become the first team to win the SMAT Championship thrice.

Shankar was a member of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in IPL 2021. Unfortunately, he did not get an opportunity to play in IPL 2021's UAE leg because he was in close contact with T. Natarajan, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Not many fans will remember that Shankar made his IPL debut for the Chennai Super Kings back in 2014. He played only one match for the team, where he bowled one over and conceded 19 runs. Since Shankar recently performed well for Tamil Nadu, CSK could consider signing him at IPL Auction 2022.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin - Played last game for CSK in IPL 2015

Another Tamil Nadu-based all-rounder to appear on the list is Ravichandran Ashwin. The right-arm off-spinner started his IPL career with the Chennai Super Kings team in 2009.

He played a total of 97 games for CSK from 2009 to 2015, scalping 90 wickets at an economy rate of 6.46. Ashwin's last game for Chennai came in the eighth IPL season.

The 35-year-old has been in great touch in white-ball cricket of late. Ashwin even returned to the Indian T20I team. It would be interesting to see if CSK go after him at IPL Auction 2022.

#3 Jason Holder - Played last game for CSK in IPL 2013

Jason Holder was one of the best performers for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021. The Caribbean star played eight games for SRH, scalping 16 wickets at an economy rate of 7.76.

Holder got the opportunity to bat in seven matches, where he scored 85 runs at a strike rate of close to 120. Like Vijay Shankar and Ravichandran Ashwin, Holder started his IPL career in Chennai Super Kings colors.

The former West Indies captain played six matches for CSK in 2013. He bagged two wickets that season at an economy rate of 8.40. CSK have always believed in having quality all-rounders in the team. Thus, they can target Holder at IPL Auction 2022.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee